Back for its 15th year, TJ Fest 2026 is here to celebrate culture and community with its FREE annual family-friendly festival taking place from Smith Avenue to Avondale Park on Saturday, May 2 to Sunday, May 3! You can expect two whole days packed with delicious food, fun activities, and vibrant cultural celebrations that are sure to bring the whole community together to enjoy the Spring sunshine.

Whether you’re there to try the food, take a walk on a tightrope, or find some treasures in the market, TJ Fest is here to provide you with a space to gather alongside your fellow community members. If you’re wondering what kind of fun is waiting for you at the festival, we’ve covered everything you need to know.

TJ Fest 2026

Delicious Eats

The highlight of TJ Fest is absolutely its food scene. Taiwan is known for its amazing cuisine, and you’ll be able to find tons of it at the festival. Think crispy Taiwanese-style fried chicken (popcorn chicken) and rich, fragrant braised pork on rice. There’s also savoury deep-fried wantons and takoyaki. It’s the perfect place for those of you who love to try everything.

For those of you who want to beat the rush, be sure to arrive early. The food lineup will start in the parking lot of Tian-Jin Temple– it’s best to send one person from your group to line up while the others wait nearby. That way, the lines will move far more efficiently, which means you can get your food even faster.

Markets and Activities

Head to Avondale Park to hit up the marketplace, where you can discover handmade goods from local vendors and artisans. Community organizations will also be there, offering information about what’s going on in the neighbourhood as well as giveaways. From gifts to treats to jewelry, it’s the place to be to support small businesses.

For the kids, Avondale Park will have tons of family-friendly activities for them to take part in. They can try circus skills like diabolo or plate spinning!

And brand-new to this year is a main performance stage in the park. The lineup includes a multicultural showcase from 11:00am to 5:00pm each day that will be livestreamed on a large, LED screen at Smith Avenue and Laurel Street, so you won’t miss a single thing.

Celebrating Cultural Heritage

Excitingly, TJ Fest will be hosting a visiting group from the Daija Jenn Lann Temple in Taiwan. At Tian-Jin Temple, the statue of the goddess Mazu will be present from May 1 to May 3, blessing the event and giving the festival a strong sense of heritage.

You are welcome to step inside Tian-Jin Temple to learn more about Taoism, as well as admire the beautiful architecture. You can also take part in cultural practices like fortune drawing and moon block casting.

A Festival to Remember

TJ Fest is your chance to enjoy a festival with your community, as well as indulge in delicious treats, shop to your heart’s content, and have some springtime fun at the park. And that’s all without having to pay for a ticket!

The festivities will be happening rain or shine, so be sure to dress for the weather, or bring rain gear if need be. Just make sure you’re comfortable and you’re guaranteed to have a good time!

Get ready for TJ Fest 2026—you won’t want to miss it!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: May 2 – 3, 2026

📍 Location: 3426 Smith Ave to Avondale Park, Burnaby

🎟️ More Info: https://www.tjfest.ca/