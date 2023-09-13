Get ready for a spooktacular October as Surrey’s beloved Bear Creek Park Pumpkin Train returns!

This family-friendly tradition promises thrills and chills for all ages, along with the opportunity to pick out your very own pumpkin.

Prepare to be thrilled and amazed as the Bear Creek Park Pumpkin Train returns to Surrey this October with two fun experiences, the Daytime Pumpkin Train and the Haunted Forest Experience.

Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly outing or a haunting experience, this event promises to deliver an unforgettable journey through the autumn season’s enchantment and mystery.

Daytime Pumpkin Train

For those seeking a more whimsical adventure, the Daytime Pumpkin Train offers a delightful experience.

It offers a scenic train ride through a forest adorned with enchanting decorations. Along the way, each guest will receive a treat and, of course, a pumpkin to take home as a souvenir.

The Daytime Pumpkin Train operates daily from October 7 to the 31, running between 10:00 AM and 4:30 PM. Tickets are $11.50 per person (with children under the age of 2 riding for free).

They are also first-come, first-served. There are no online tickets are available, so be sure to plan your visit ahead of time.

Haunted Forest Experience

For those seeking a spine-tingling thrill, Bear Creek Park also offers a Haunted Forest experience!

This night-time adventure offers a heart-pounding train ride recommended for ages 12 and up.

The experience will run from October 13 – 31, running from 6:30 pm to 10 pm every evening. Tickets for this hair-raising experience are priced at $17.50 and can be purchased online.

To secure your spot on the Haunted Forest Train, it’s highly recommended to book your tickets online in advance. Keep in mind that these tickets are non-refundable. So make sure to arrive on time.

There will also be a concession stand for hot and cold drinks, chips, candy, and popcorn to keep those energy levels up during your spooky adventure.