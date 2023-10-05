604 Now
East Van’s Haunted Pumpkin Patch + Pumpkin Giveaway

Free pumpkins. Free treats. Free fun. 

Presented by The Cut by Fabric Living, this Halloween event offers a pumpkin-packed experience you won’t want to miss. 

They will be giving away over 1,400 free pumpkins – yes, you read that right – and lots of yummy festive treats.

Don’t miss Vancouver’s largest pumpkin, weighing over 1000 pounds! Enter The Great Pumpkin Contest to guess its weight for a chance to win a grand prize. 

This one day event will be taking place on Sunday, October 22 from 10am to 4pm at 2835 Kamloops Street.

Bring your friends and family for a fantastic day at East Van’s Haunted Pumpkin Patch! We can’t wait to see you there!

Location

2835 Kamloops Street
Vancouver, BC V5M 3B1 + Google Map

  • Date

    October 22

  • Time

    12:00 am - 12:00 am

  • Tickets

    Free