East Van’s Haunted Pumpkin Patch + Pumpkin Giveaway
Free pumpkins. Free treats. Free fun.
Presented by The Cut by Fabric Living, this Halloween event offers a pumpkin-packed experience you won’t want to miss.
They will be giving away over 1,400 free pumpkins – yes, you read that right – and lots of yummy festive treats.
Don’t miss Vancouver’s largest pumpkin, weighing over 1000 pounds! Enter The Great Pumpkin Contest to guess its weight for a chance to win a grand prize.
This one day event will be taking place on Sunday, October 22 from 10am to 4pm at 2835 Kamloops Street.
Bring your friends and family for a fantastic day at East Van’s Haunted Pumpkin Patch! We can’t wait to see you there!