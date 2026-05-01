Vancouver’s running scene is linking up in a big way this week, and marathon season is officially on.

From now to May 4, Vancouver’s premiere run shop, RunAsYouAre, is hosting a full slate of events across the city in partnership with Nike, creating a shared space for runners during one of the busiest weekends of the year.

A Central Hub For Vancouver Runners

At the centre of it all is the RunAsYouAre shop, alongside the RunAsYouAre x Nike Café hosted at TV Dinner. Throughout the week, both spots will serve as go-to hubs for runners looking to fuel up, meet other people in the community, or take a breather between events. The programming is built around the idea that marathon weekend is not just about race day, but everything that happens around it too.

What’s happening throughout the week

The week is packed with a mix of structured sessions and open community moments.

Here’s what you can expect:

Kickoff run and hang with Flight Crew Run Club and Nike

Free RunReady movement assessments led by physiotherapists

Multiple shakeout runs hosted by local run clubs

Private RunReady sessions for run club leaders

Community-led runs throughout the weekend

An on-course cheer station featuring DJ Rico Uno and Good Noise Choir

A post-race recovery run to wrap it all up

Interactive challenges and missions with prizes

Together, these activations create a steady rhythm across marathon weekend, giving runners something to tap into at any point.

Key events to know

April 30: Kickoff run + hang

The week starts with a community run led by Flight Crew Run Club in partnership with Nike.

Afterwards, runners can head to the RunAsYouAre x Nike Café at TV Dinner to hang out, refuel, and connect, with food by Dicky’s Dumplings and drinks from 33 Acres.

May 1: Assessments and shakeouts

Runners can drop in for free 15-minute RunReady assessments between 9:00am and 3:00pm, designed to check movement and offer simple pre-race prep.

Later in the day, multiple run clubs will host shakeout runs across the city starting at 4:00pm.

May 2: Full day of running

Things ramp up with a private RunReady session for run club leaders in the morning.

From there, the community takes over:

9:00am: RunAsYouAre Shakeout Run

10:00am to 3:00pm: Ongoing shakeout runs led by local crews

Expect multiple distances and plenty of chances to meet new people.

May 3: Cheer station energy

Race day brings the vibes.

From 9:30am to 1:00pm, runners will pass through a high-energy cheer station at Cornwall and Burrard, featuring music from DJ Rico Uno and live performances by Good Noise Choir.

If you’re not racing, this is one of the best spots to take it all in.

May 4: Recovery run

Once the dust settles, the weekend wraps with a relaxed recovery run from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

It’s an easy way to shake out the legs, reconnect with the community, and close out marathon week on a high note.

A different way to experience marathon weekend

What makes this week stand out is how it mirrors how runners actually experience big race weekends.

It’s not just about one start line or finish line.

It’s about the shakeout runs, the nervous energy, the post-run hangs, and the shared moments in between.

By creating a central hub and layering events across multiple days, RunAsYouAre is turning marathon weekend into something more connected and a lot more social.

Event Details

📅 Date: Now to May 4

📍 Location: RunAsYouAre, RunAsYouAre x Nike Café at TV Dinner, and various locations across Vancouver including Cornwall and Burrard

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: RunAsYouAre x Nike marathon week programming