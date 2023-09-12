It’s pumpkin season: get them while they last—by October 29 or before they run out!

Celebrate the arrival of fall by following the seasonal farm trail to Agassiz, where you can harvest your own pumpkins at the Harrison Pumpkin Festival — home of the “all-you-can-carry” pumpkin patch!

The same farm family, now operating under the “Onos Farms” umbrella, that has for years produced beloved local flower fests will be wrapping up the inaugural Harrison Sunflower Festival on September 17. Now comes new fall crops on the farm run by founder Kate Onos-Gilbert and her family: pumpkins and other fall bounty.

About the Pumpkin Festival

You’ll find an amazing 22 different types of pumpkins, including varieties in stunning shades of white, sage green, yellow and even bi-coloured ones.

Adding texture to your colourful fall photos and carving activities are not just traditional smooth pumpkins, but dramatically ribbed and ridged ones. From cute half-pounders to classic carvers from 10 to 100 pounds, you’ll want to fill your trunk with many decorative options. Currently, there are several picture-perfect giant pumpkins (200 pounds or more) on site that are growing larger every day.

In addition, the farm has glorious flower displays of dahlias, zinnias and cosmos that should be in luxuriant bloom all season (weather permitting). The Farm Store will be full of cut flowers, sunflower and pumpkin seeds, plus tulip and daffodil bulbs (while supplies last). A food truck will be on site each day of the festival to feed your pumpkin-picking crew.

Because the pumpkins are first-come, first-served, the rules have been “gamified” in fun and memorable ways. Prizes will include something to look forward to: coveted day passes to the Harrison Tulip Festival in spring 2024!

Event Details

Entry is just $15 per person (ages 2 and under visit free), and includes the all-you-can-carry pumpkins and unlimited photo opportunities around the pumpkin and flower fields. Tickets will be available for purchase online at harrisonsunflowerfest.com/pumpkin-fest.

The entry price gets you “all-you-can-carry” pumpkins, but you must be able to literally carry them in your arms—that is, without the use of a trolley, cart or other device! Pumpkins will also be available in the Farm Store for those who don’t relish the heavy lifting.

For creative spirits, a photo contest on Instagram will judge the most creative ways to heft as many of those all-you-can-carry pumpkins as possible. To enter, simply tag @harrisonsunflowerfest on Instagram and use the hashtag #OnosFarmsPumpkinContest in your post.

To add to the fun, and to create some friendly competition, there will be a pumpkin-weighing station near the store. Weigh and measure your picks and compete to see who snags the heaviest pumpkin load in any given category. Keep an eye on your standing in the stats at harrisonsunflowerfest.com/pumpkin-fest, where daily updates will be made to the leaderboard.

Date & Time:

The Harrison Pumpkin Festival opens on September 29, and runs Thursdays – Sundays through October 29, or while supplies last.

Thursday and Friday: 11am-5pm

Saturday and Sunday: 10am-5pm

Monday, Oct 9 (Thanksgiving): 10am-3pm

Address: Harrison Pumpkin Festival, 5039 Lougheed Highway, Agassiz, BC

For more information, visit: harrisonsunflowerfest.com/pumpkin-fest.