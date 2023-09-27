604 Now
,

Surrey’s Art’s Nursery Pumpkin Patch & 60+ Scarecrow Scenes

pumpkin patch Surrey

Surrey’s Art’s Nursery Scarecrow Festival is back, and it’s more enchanting than ever.

From September 23rd to October 31st, this free-admission event welcomes families, including your four-legged friends.

RELATED: 31 Fun + Freaky Halloween Events You Should Add To Your Bucket List

As you step into this whimsical wonderland, prepare to be captivated by over 60 scarecrow scenes, pop-up pumpkin patches, cheerful tunes, and boundless joy that truly embody the essence of the season.

The festival’s true stars are the scarecrows themselves. From traditional displays to popular characters, these imaginative creations are a testament to the artists’ incredible craftsmanship and ingenuity.


There will also be a line up of food trucks with a variety of different treats available for guests to enjoy.

Along with live music, providing a delightful soundtrack to your experience.

You can even purchase a build your own scarecrow kit to bring home.

Proceeds from this event will also go directly to support local charities, making it an opportunity to embrace community spirit, create cherished memories, and make a meaningful impact.

Back To Calendar

Location

  • Start Date

    September 23

  • End Date

    October 31

  • Tickets

    Free admission

More Info