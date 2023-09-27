Surrey’s Art’s Nursery Pumpkin Patch & 60+ Scarecrow Scenes
Surrey’s Art’s Nursery Scarecrow Festival is back, and it’s more enchanting than ever.
From September 23rd to October 31st, this free-admission event welcomes families, including your four-legged friends.
RELATED: 31 Fun + Freaky Halloween Events You Should Add To Your Bucket List
As you step into this whimsical wonderland, prepare to be captivated by over 60 scarecrow scenes, pop-up pumpkin patches, cheerful tunes, and boundless joy that truly embody the essence of the season.
The festival’s true stars are the scarecrows themselves. From traditional displays to popular characters, these imaginative creations are a testament to the artists’ incredible craftsmanship and ingenuity.
View this post on Instagram
There will also be a line up of food trucks with a variety of different treats available for guests to enjoy.
Along with live music, providing a delightful soundtrack to your experience.
View this post on Instagram
You can even purchase a build your own scarecrow kit to bring home.
Proceeds from this event will also go directly to support local charities, making it an opportunity to embrace community spirit, create cherished memories, and make a meaningful impact.