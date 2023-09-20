5 Enchanting + Horrifying Corn Mazes In Vancouver To Get Lost In

Fall is here! And that means the eagerly anticipated return of corn mazes around Vancouver.

Whether the aim is to have a delightful family outing, a brain teasing experience, or a thrilling scare, these mazes have you covered!

Corn Mazes Around Vancouver

Hazelmere Pumpkin Patch Mini Corn Maze

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura 🔒ward | Content Creator (@lauralockward)



Hazelmere has become a favourite for charming family outings with its beloved pumpkin patch and petting barn. The mini corn maze is perfect for kids and leads directly to the pumpkin patch!

There’s also a playground and wagon rides, making for a great autumn day out.

When & Where: September 23 – October 27, open weekends from 10am to 5pms, and weekdays from 2pm to 5pm at 18507 20th Ave, Surrey

Cost: $7.50 on Weekdays and $10.00 on Weekends, age 2 and under free

Taves Family Farms Mystery Maze

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐓𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐅𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐬 (@tavesfarms)



This year, Taves has added a 3rd thrilling maze. Those looking for a challenge can tackle the intricate labyrinths of the Mystery Maze or the Corn Quest Maze (new for 2023). There’s also a mini maze for kids to enjoy.

That’s not all – there are tons of other fun activities such as a magical pumpkin patch, a fairy tale carriage, a petting barn and more.

When & Where: September 1 – October 31, open daily from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm at 333 Gladwin Rd, Abbotsford

Cost: There are several different pricing options starting at $17.95, depending on which activities you would like to do. Children 3 and under get in free. A selection of seasonal passes are available on the Taves Family Farm website. Buying tickets online is suggested, as gate prices are slightly higher.

Laity Pumpkin Patch North Corn Maze

The Laity Pumpkin Patch has two separate corn mazes at locations across the street from each other. The 1-acre north corn maze is ideal for children 6 and under, and their young at heart parents!

Families can then venture over to the pumpkin patch, obstacle course, gold panning and hay wagon rides.

When & Where: September 30 – October 31, open daily from various times at 21145 128th Avenue, Maple Ridge

Cost: $10.00 on weekdays and $13.00 on weekends and holidays. Kids two and under are free. Note that paying online will give priority access to the parking lot.

Laity Pumpkin Patch South Corn Maze

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crystal Marie Higgins (@crystalhiggins_rd)

The South Location is recommended for both older kids and adults. Especially since the larger, 2-acre corn maze poses more of a challenge!

Other exciting attractions include an hourly pumpkin cannon, a glow in the dark pumpkin garden (with singing pumpkins), and plenty of cuddly farm animals.

When & Where: September 29 – October 30, open daily from various times at 12725 Laity Street, Maple Ridge

Cost: $10.00 on weekdays and $13.00 on weekends and holidays. Kids two and under are free. Note that paying online will give priority access to the parking lot.

Maan Farms Corn Mazes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maan Farms (@maanfarms)

Maan’s family run farm offers two very different corn maze experiences. For some family friendly fun, visit during the day to adventure through the Enchanted Corn Maze, where magical creatures will greet lucky visitors.

After dark promises a much more terrifying time. Try and escape the bone-chilling Slaughterhouse, where mutants and flesh-eating pigs lie in wait at “Canada’s Scariest Corn Maze.”

When & Where: September 16-31, open on selected days and times at 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Cost: The best deal for daytime admission is $15 on Tuesdays. Otherwise, weekdays are $18, Weekends are $21, and holidays are $23. General admission for Slaughterhouse ranges from $50 to $90 depending on date. The best deals are earlier in October.

Chilliwack Corn Maze at Greendale Acres

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greendale Acres (@greendaleacresfarm)



The final maze is the massive 12-acre Chilliwack Corn Maze at Greendale Acres. Since this is their 25th anniversary, Greendale designed the maze in celebration of the relationships and memories created by the farm around BC. The farm’s buttered corn is a perfect after maze treat.

When & Where: September 5-30, open daily from various times at 41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack

Cost: Ticket prices for September are $16.00 for general admission. In October, weekdays will be $16.00 for entry, and $18.00 on weekends and holidays. A membership for the 25th Year Celebration is $40.00. Children aged 2 and under get in free, as well as seniors over 75. Grandparents of all ages get in free on Oct 6 and 20!

Each year, the corn mazes around Vancouver are always a hit, and this year looks to be no different. Get ready to be challenged, be charmed and be spooked by these wonderful mazes.

