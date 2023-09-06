Grab your pumpkin spice latte and take in over 10,000+ beautifully hand made pumpkins at this year’s Pumpkins After Dark.

This kid-friendly Burnaby walkthrough event is sure to become a family favorite.

Pumpkins After Dark Burnaby 2023

Swangard Stadium is coming alive with an amazing Halloween light exhibits this fall. After successful editions in Calgary, Edmonton, and Milton, Ontario, the event is returning for its second year to Burnaby.

Pumpkins After Dark includes thousands of hand carved pumpkins with amazing designs, sounds, music and special effects. This is a great event for any pumpkin patch or corn maze enthusiasts.

Visitors of all ages can make their way along a path that includes illuminated pumpkins and sculptures of monsters, dinosaurs, and characters from Halloween themed movies.

Some past highlights include displays of Shrek, Godzilla, King Kong, Gremlins, and Iron Man!

Other attractions

live entertainment

live pumpkin carving

photo opportunities

concession (food trucks)

Create lasting memories on this family outing to the installations at Pumpkins After Dark! This year promises all new carvings to see. Don’t forget to bring your camera!

Event Details

Pumpkins After Dark takes place at Swangard Stadium and Central Park in Burnaby. Doors open on October 6 and close on the 31.

Regular days are Thursday to Sunday, with a special date on Hallowe’en night. Opening times vary depending on dates so check tickets for starting times. The venue closes at 10:30pm each night.

Tickets start at $18.95 for ages 17 and up, and $15.95 for youth ages 4 to 16. Children 3 and under get in free. Family packages are available starting at $64.80. There are also flex passes that are valid for any date or time being sold at $34.95.