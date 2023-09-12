Metro Vancouver’s favorite, and scariest, corn maze is set to return this fall.

This year, Maan Farms promises their return will be more terrifying than ever, with all new haunts to petrify every bone in your body.

Maan Farms Slaughter House Maze

Known as the “scariest corn maze in Canada”, Maan Farm introduces a different theme every year—all equally as terrifying.

For 2023, they will be introducing a brand-new spine-tingling tale, Agatha’s Witching Hour.

Twin sisters Esme and Agatha were born in 1977 under a harvest moon. Envy for Esme’s affinity for magic caused Agatha cursed her to death – and now she’s back looking for vengeance.

Stumble through the Slaughterhouse corn maze in terror as you are chased by flesh-eating pigs and deformed men carrying chainsaws.

It will be a nightmare you won’t forget soon.

Other Attractions

Slaughterhouse is not the only thing Agatha has in store for visitors. Guest can also check out one of their other, equally horrifying experiences.

The Way Down: This experience puts guests/captives into a blindfolded bind inside the Hawthorn Caves. You’ll have to use your other senses wisely or succumb to the hidden horrors.

This experience puts guests/captives into a blindfolded bind inside the Hawthorn Caves. You’ll have to use your other senses wisely or succumb to the hidden horrors. Homestead: Only the brave will venture into Homestead, a fully interactive haunt. Face both Agatha’s curse and Alistair’s dark magic as they hold you captive.

Only the brave will venture into Homestead, a fully interactive haunt. Face both Agatha’s curse and Alistair’s dark magic as they hold you captive. Midway: After a good scare, it’s important to fuel up before going in for another scream. Midway is a rest area with live actors, music, and a concession/bar area.

Come see why Maan Farms has Canada’s scariest corn maze. Can you survive the night or will Agatha catch you?

Event Details

Maan Farms is located in Abbotsford, just an hour drive from Metro Vancouver. The attraction runs September 29 – Oct 31, from 7 pm – 11:30 pm.

It will initially run from Friday to Sunday only, with more dates added as it gets closer to Halloween.

Tickets are available online, with the following options:

$65 – Slaughterhouse, The Way Down and Homestead

$50 – Slaughterhouse and The Way Down

$50 – Homestead Only

$140 – VIP (Immediate Access to All the Attractions, Priority Check-In, Reserved Seating, 6 Mini Donuts, 1 Drink (Wine/Slushie), Witch Hat)

General admission differs depending on date and number of haunts. Guests can also add on a fast pass, which will cover all 3 haunts for an additional $30.