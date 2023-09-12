This Langley corn maze and pumpkin patch allows visitors to immerse themselves in a delightful autumn experience.

Stretching across acres of rolling fields and lush greenery, Langley Eagle Acres Farm is the perfect family friendly spot for fall festivities.

Langley Eagle Acres Corn Maze 2023

Corn maze cravers take notice – the huge 2023 design is sure to be a challenge at no less than 4 metres (13 foot) in height! The layout features a barn, a harvester, and several fields.

This is the second maze since 2021, which was also very large but not as complex. Bring the whole family and work together to find your way out!

Note however that the maze is only on for a limited time.

Langley Eagle Acres Pumpkin Patch 2023

Starting in October, the family can head over to the pumpkin patch, where 25 different varieties of pumpkins will be on display.

While there, enjoy a relaxing hayride through the patch, and then meet the over 200 diverse farm animals.

Other Attractions

Summer SaFarmi Stroll (meet the farm animals and R2D2 the milking robot)

A guided 75 min tour of the dairy farm

Event Details

The Eagle Acres farm is located on 8796 240 St in Langley.

Hours of operation for the corn maze are:

September 10, 16, 17 – 11 am to 3 pm

September 15 – 5pm to 8 pm

In October, the pumpkin patch will be open:

October 1 – 31

10 pm to 5 pm on Weekends

2:30 pm to 5 pm on Weekdays

Ticket prices at the gate at $16 for seniors and children 2 years and older, and $18 for adults. Children under 2 years of age get in free. Online tickets come with a $1 discount on all types of tickets. Pumpkins are sold by weight and size.