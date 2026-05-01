This waterside Vancouver playground offers an amazing experience perfect for summer day trips with your little ones.

Nestled by the picturesque Fraser River, this playground offers great new play areas only seen at newer sites. This includes rubber flooring throughout the playground, in-ground trampolines, a refreshing mist machine for those hot summer days and more.

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Vancouver’s South Kinross Park

The playground’s location by the Fraser River offers breathtaking water views and access to picturesque walking trails.

Parents and children alike can enjoy a leisurely stroll along the water, taking in the serene surroundings. South Kinross Park is located at 3298 Riverwalk Ave in Vancouver.

The playground opened in May 2024, and some unique features include:

In-Ground Trampolines

One of the playground’s main attractions is the multiple in-ground trampolines. These seamlessly integrated trampolines provide a safe and exhilarating jumping experience, perfect for children to expend their energy while enjoying the great outdoors.

Misting Machine

To help kids stay cool during play, the playground features a refreshing misting machine. This delightful addition ensures that children can enjoy themselves without overheating, adding a fun, cooling element to their day.

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It also includes:

A Three-Story Tower Slide

Wooden Climbing Structures

Netted Hammocks

A Sand Pit

Smaller Playground for toddlers and smaller children

Hillside Slides

Saucer Swing

Note though that the playground does have minimal shade, and there are no washrooms on-site. Just a porta potty is provided.