This Coquitlam Playground Has A Zipline And Huge Slide Tower

604 Now | @604now | August 12, 2022
Travel & Outdoors
cottonwood park
Photo: @playgroundsofvancouver/Instagram

The kids have a play date but you don’t know where to go? Look no further than Cottonwood Park in Coquitlam.

This one-of-a-kind playground features a large slide tower, disk swing, zipline, small climbing walls and a spray park with misting features.

 RELATED: 8 Playgrounds in Richmond Kids Will Want To Explore At Least Once 

cottonwood park

Photo: @braveandfreeadventures/Instagram

cottonwood park

Photo: @braveandfreeadventures/Instagram

Kids can also play some sports, with basketball hoops and a baseball field right on-site.

Make a whole day of it and pack along some lunches, because you can enjoy a meal at one of the covered picnic areas rain-or-shine.

And the best part is, there’s lots of parking available (and clean washrooms!).

One thing is for sure, the kids (and parents) are going to have a ball here.

cottonwood park

Photo: @braveandfreeadventures/Instagram

cottonwood park

Photo: @braveandfreeadventures/Instagram

MORE PLAYGROUNDS

Cottonwood Park

Address: 672 Aspen Street, Coquitlam

 

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.

 

Log in or create an account to save content