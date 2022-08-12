This Coquitlam Playground Has A Zipline And Huge Slide Tower

The kids have a play date but you don’t know where to go? Look no further than Cottonwood Park in Coquitlam.

This one-of-a-kind playground features a large slide tower, disk swing, zipline, small climbing walls and a spray park with misting features.

RELATED: 8 Playgrounds in Richmond Kids Will Want To Explore At Least Once

Kids can also play some sports, with basketball hoops and a baseball field right on-site.

Make a whole day of it and pack along some lunches, because you can enjoy a meal at one of the covered picnic areas rain-or-shine.

And the best part is, there’s lots of parking available (and clean washrooms!).

One thing is for sure, the kids (and parents) are going to have a ball here.

MORE PLAYGROUNDS

Cottonwood Park

Address: 672 Aspen Street, Coquitlam

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.