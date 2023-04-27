With more than 200 playgrounds scattered throughout the city, Surrey offers a plethora of options for children of all ages and abilities to play and explore.

From traditional swings and slides to interactive water features and sports facilities, Surrey’s playgrounds provide endless opportunities for outdoor fun and adventure.

We’ve rounded up some of the best parks and playgrounds in Surrey that you should definitely explore with your little ones.

Best Parks and Playgrounds in Surrey

Edgewood Park

This popular playground has got it all. Check out the zip line, stand-up teeter totter, merry-go-round, swings, tunnels and of course, lots of slides. It also has plenty of benches, picnic tables and a basketball court nearby.

Generations Playground

For a great park for all ages, look no further than Generations Playground. It comes equipped with not one but two zip lines, face-to-face swings, two huge slides, over-sized musical instruments and a giant climbing carousel.

Unwin Park

Discover all this wheelchair accessible playground has to offer. Unwin Park has lots of exciting features, including an accessible carousel, a one-of-a-kind tower climber and structures and slides specifically designed for toddlers.

Forsyth Park Surrey

This kid-approved park has a unique playground where kids can spend hours exploring the various features. It also offers an off-leash dog area, picnic spots and convenient parking.

Bear Creek Park Playgrounds

There’s something for everyone at Bear Creek Park. In addition to the playgrounds, it also offers a number of other entertaining areas for your little ones. This includes a mini-train, mini golf, a water playground, an outdoor pool, picnic area, several lush gardens, an off-leash dog park, games courts and a skate park.

Bakerview Playground

Bring your baseball mitt, soccer cleats or picnic basket for a fun-filled afternoon in South Surrey’s Bakerview Park. The playground has lots of climbing structures and swings. Plus, it also has a variety of sports fields, ball diamonds, gardens and a picnic area.

West Newton Community Park

This 3.8 hectare park in Newton offers a range of amenities, including a regulation size grass cricket pitch with space for spectators, a pavilion, an asphalt walking loop and a large playground.

Their playground has space ship & submarine theme structures perfect for your little ones imaginary adventures.

T.E. Scott Park

T.E. Scott is a new neighbourhood park in central Newton at the elementary school. It features two mini soccer fields, an asphalt walking loop and a playground. The park also features casual lawn space, a forested natural area, picnic shelters, and some of Surrey’s most stunning views of Mount Baker.

Francis Park

Discover Francis Park on the south side of the Fleetwood Community Centre. Within the park, you’ll find lots of open grass space, a playground and a popular 300-metre walking loop. Find outdoor fitness equipment to use for cardio and strength training.