8 Cool Playgrounds in North Vancouver That’s Worth The Drive

If your kids are getting bored of their local playground, look no further than these awesome playgrounds in North Vancouver.

You can plan a beautiful day on the North Shore with your little ones (and your inner child) will love exploring these parks and playgrounds that are anything but ordinary.

RELATED: 8 Of The Coolest Playgrounds For Kids In The Tri-Cities

Best Parks and Playgrounds in North Vancouver

Cates Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver’s Family Guide (@braveandfreeadventures)

Bring the kids to Cates Park off of Dollarton Highway for some family fun. This park features a fun playground, picnic area, beach access, lots of green space, and some lush walking trails. Plus, there’s ample parking.

Moodyville Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine & Bethany Real Estate (@jasminebethanyrealestate)

This is easily one of the best parks the North Shore has to offer. The massive wooden structures provide incredible options for adventures and there’s lots to climb. Be sure to check out the ziplines, the huge metal toboggan, the built in trampoline, and the mini bike hill.

Panorama Park Playground

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cassie Kim (@cassie.kim.ca)

Although a slightly smaller playground than the rest, it has amazing views and a super cool climbing tower with a long tunnel slide. It is a great way to spend some time by the water on a great day. There are scenic walking trails nearby, as well as a sandy-pebbly beach area.

Bridgman Park Playground

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Playgrounds of Vancouver (@playgroundsofvancouver)

This is North Vancouver’s first completely accessible playground, with recycled rubber surfacing across the entire playground, along with perimeter safety fencing. It has several unique play features, including an in-ground trampoline, a zip line, and an accessible side swing. The playground’s design helps meet the needs of children with Autism spectrum disorders, sensory processing disorders, visual impairment, and mobility challenges.

Murdo Frazer Playground

This popular park has a playground with a climbing wall, monkey bars and much, much more. Plus, it’s in a beautiful forested area with lots of walking trails nearby. It also has a charming little cabin, which is where a lot of filming takes place, including the Netflix favourite Virgin River.

Heywood Park

This 16-hectare park features forested areas, sports fields and a landscaped area with a playground. The playground features a zipline, big sandbox, baby-friendly structure and a larger one for older children. It also offers easy access to the creek and nature trails.

Upper Lynn Valley Elementary Playground

This elementary school playground has so much to offer. It has lots of unique play areas, including a spider web climbing net, battle monkey bars, side-by-side long slide, stair-ladder, bouncy balancers, and low reach pull-up bars. There’s another smaller playground on-site too that is more toddler friendly.

Inter River Bike Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of Metzas (@houseofmetzas)

Not exactly a playground but this park is great for older kids who loves biking. This park has got it all. It has several soccer fields, baseball pitches, lacrosse arena and a number of trails taking you to either Seymour or Grouse Mountain — making it the perfect backdrop for the bike skills park. There’s a dirt jump and technical features training area that is open to the public seven days a week.