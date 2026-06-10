Costco Canada has just published a new recall notice for its shoppers, alerting consumers about an affected product that was sold exclusively at its warehouses. Consumers are being advised on the next steps, as well as how to obtain a full refund for the product.

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Milk Recall at Costco Canada

The recall concerns Lactantia UltraPur 2% 20g Protein & Lactose Free Milk (Costco Item 1987085). The product comes in a 2 litre size, and it was sold at both Costco warehouses and Costco Business Centres.

Lactalis Canada initiated the recall due to “observed over-fortification of Vitamin A and D compared to the recommended daily intake limit which may represent a food safety risk.”

Consumers are asked to “not consume, serve, use, sell or distribute the Lactantia UltraPūr 2% M.F. dairy beverage (2 Litre) with an expiry date of JN 22, 2026.” Those with symptoms are advised to consult their doctor.

The affected product can be returned to a Costco warehouse to obtain a full refund. For more information, consumers are advised to contact Lactalis Canada:

1-800-563-1515

Monday to Friday between 8:30am to 6:00pm EST

Notably, this recall only affects the specifically stated product and does not affect any other Lactantia UltraPūr products.