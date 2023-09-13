Cirque du Soleil: KOOZA 2023
Cirque du Soleil is set to return to Vancouver this October with their mesmerizing show, “KOOZA.”
This highly anticipated event promises to once again transport audiences into a world of wonder and awe as only Cirque du Soleil can.
Cirque du Soleil: KOOZA
“KOOZA” is a unique and innovative production that takes viewers on a mesmerizing journey.
The story follows “The Innocent,” a lovable yet inexperienced clown in search of his place in the world. The adventure kicks off as a mysterious package arrives and launces him on a extraordinary journey.
The show is weaved together with jaw-dropping acrobatics, whimsical characters, and a sense of self-discovery that resonates with audiences of all ages.
There will be heart-stopping stunts performed on silk, a mesmerizing double high-wire act, an awe-inspiring wheel of death, and much more.
These gravity-defying feats, executed by world-class artists, promise to leave spectators on the edge of their seats.
With its combination of astonishing acrobatics, captivating storytelling, and a dash of whimsy, this show is set to captivate Vancouver audiences and remind them of the magic that live performance can bring.
Event Details
The show will be on from October 21 through to December 31. With shows throughout the week, and 2 shows on the weekends.
It will be taking place Under the Big Top at the Concord Pacific Place in Vancouver. Ticket prices range from $60-70 and can be purchased on their website.
