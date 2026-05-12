The Victoria Day long weekend is coming up, giving many folks an extra day to catch up on sleep or have some fun in Vancouver.

If you’re looking to get out, here’s what you need to know about what’s open and closed throughout the city.

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What’s Open and Closed on Victoria Day in Vancouver

Open

Grocery stores (hours may vary depending on location)

BC Liquor Stores (hours may vary depending on location)

Shopping malls (hours may vary depending on location) Metropolis at Metrotown (11:00am to 7:00pm) Richmond Centre (11:00am to 7:00pm) Tsawwassen Mills (10:00am to 7:00pm) Park Royal (11:00am to 7:00pm) CF Pacific Centre Mall (11:00am to 7:00pm)

Community centres (all other centres are closed) Trout Lake (9:00am to 10:00pm) Sunset (9:00am to 5:00pm) Hastings (10:00am to 2:00pm) Mount Pleasant (9:00am to 6:00pm) Roundhouse (9:00am to 4:45pm) Kerrisdale (9:00am to 10:00pm) False Creek (9:00am to 12:30pm) Strathcona (10:00am to 2:00pm)

Parks

Gardens

Beaches

Cineplex movie theatres

Landmark movie theatres

Vancouver Aquarium (10:00am to 5:00pm)

Science World (10:00am to 5:00pm)

TransLink buses, SkyTrains, and Seabus services (operating on holiday schedule)

Closed

Public libraries

TransLink Customer Service Centre and Lost Property Office

Banks

Post offices

ICBC

Government offices

If you’re making long weekend plans, be sure to check out the event page or location’s website to wherever you’re headed to, so you know the open hours. You can also take a look at our Events section to get tons of ideas for your weekend schedule.