Step into a world of scares and surprises at Guildford Town Centre’s FREE haunted experience this Fall.

Danger lurks around every corner, where scary creatures and spine-tingling surprises await the unsuspecting traveler. Are you brave enough to give it a try?

RELATED: Surrey’s Art’s Nursery Pumpkin Patch & 60+ Scarecrow Scenes

Secrets of the Haunted Bog at Guildford Town Centre

From October 20th to 31st, Guildford Town Centre will be presenting a delightfully haunted and FREE experience that promises to send chills down your spine.

Bring your little boos and ghouls for a walk-through adventure filled with NEW spooky creatures and other haunted delights.

While you’re there, you can also donate a non-perishable food item to support the Surrey Food Bank. As a generous bonus, Guildford Town Centre will match your donation with $2 per item, up to a maximum cash donation of $5000 for the Surrey Food Bank.

What to expect

Follow the suggested pathway through the eerie setting, and be prepared for low-light conditions that add to the spooky atmosphere.

You may also encounter some water-based haze—it’s all part of the ghostly ambiance. Beware of animatronics that come to life during your journey, but rest assured, none of the mysterious characters you encounter will touch you.

While it’s designed to be family-friendly, parents should note that little boos and ghouls under the age of 5 might find it a bit too frightening.

The event has a limited capacity to ensures that you’ll have the spookiest experience possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guildford Town Centre (@shopgtc)

Event details

Where: Guildford Town Centre, near centre court, lower level (next to LUSH)

When: October 20-31, open daily from 12pm – until mall closing time



Cost: Free

Surrey’s Popular Bear Creek Park Pumpkin Train