It’s the long weekend! Weather is warming up, pools are reopening and Metro Vancouver is coming to life with so many fun things to do.

From Playland reopening to the Cloverdale Rodeo, it is an exciting time for us to go out and have fun.

Things to do in Vancouver this weekend

Cloverdale Rodeo

This rodeo and country fair is one of Western Canada’s most popular family events.

The Cloverdale Rodeo is proud to host 96 of the world’s best cowboys and cowgirls in an unique invitational rodeo format that ensures the sports premier athletes are showcased throughout five rodeo performances.

When & Where: May 17-20 at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, 17607-17905 62 Ave, Surrey

Cost: $10-$50

Vancouver Outdoor Pools & Spray Parks Reopening

The city of Vancouver usually reopens their pools and spray parks in May, along with providing lifeguards at the local beaches. Unfortunately, although the popular Kits pool was originally scheduled to reopen as well, recently announced that there will be delays due to unforeseen repairs.

When & Where: Opening long weekend – all over Metro Vancouver

Cost: Registration online preferred. Cost varies

Playland Opening Weekend

Vancouver’s Spring just isn’t the same without a visit to our iconic amusement park. Playland will reopen its doors on May 18th. Welcoming back visitors for another year of thrills and excitement that Playland is famous for.

This year they will also be launching their new roller coaster, ThunderVolt, which will be the fastest launch coaster in Canada! https://604now.com/playland-investing-9-million-for-canada-fastest-launch-coaster/

When & Where: Select days from May 18 – Sept 1 at 2901 E Hastings St, Vancouver

Cost: From $33-$55

Colour Fest Coquitlam

Diwali Fest is hosting their annual Holi festival at Town Centre Park in Coquitlam. Colour Fest 2024 celebrates the ancient Indian spring festival, Holi, which marks the arrival of spring, the end of winter, and the blossoming of love, as well as a time of renewal and reconciliation.

The event will feature a variety of music and dance performances, a Colour Zone, and a South Asian Night Market.

When & Where: May 18 from 5 pm at 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Cost: $34

Hello Kitty Cafe Opening

The Royal Canadian International Circus – Richmond (May 16-20)

The all-new Royal Canadian International Circus is coming to Richmond this May, following their visit to Surrey earlier in the month.

Organizers say it will mesmerize, astound, thrill, and captivate audiences “beyond the extraordinary.” It’s a fun time for adults and children alike.

When & Where: May 16-20 at Lansdowne Centre, 5300 No. 3 Rd, Richmond

Cost: $35

Vandusen Car Show

The 35th-anniversary celebration of Vancouver’s All-British Field Meet is revving up at VanDusen Gardens. From the elegant 1938 MG VA to the distinguished 1927 and 1932 Rolls-Royces, and the sporty 1933 Alvis Speed 20, expect a stunning showcase of nearly 500 British classic cars. These beauties hail from Vancouver, across BC, and even from as far as Washington, Oregon, California, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

When: Saturday May 18 from 10am – 4:30 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden, 5251 Oak St, Vancouver

Cost: General admission $20.50

Arts Club Theatre Company presents Guys & Dolls

Guys & Dolls comes to the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage this Spring. Enjoy this beloved Broadway musical that brings memorable songs and a captivating story to life with an extraordinary cast.

Set in the bustling streets of 1950s New York City, the show is filled with colourful characters, witty dialogue, and toe-tapping musical numbers, this Tony Award–winning show has stood the test of time, remaining a favourite among theatre enthusiasts.

When: May 16 to June 30

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage, 2750 Granville St, Vancouver

Cost: $39

Steveston Spot prawns goes on sale

Metro Vancouver’s popular Spot Prawns have finally returned. Locals can get fresh prawns right off the boat starting this Friday May 17th at various boats in Steveston Habour. They are open daily from 8am until sold out with varying prices. You can also prepurchase them online for a guaranteed pick up.

When: Starting May 17th, open daily from 8am until sold out. Prices varies.

Where: Steveston Fisherman’s Wharf, 3866 Bayview St, Richmond

Brewhalla Fort Langley

Brewhalla returns to Fort Langley this weekend for the seventh year! Over 35 craft beverage makers will be showcasing their finest selections of craft beer, wine, cider, non-alcoholic options, and spirits.

When: Saturday, May 18 from 12 – 6 pm

Where: Fort Langley Park – 9089 Nash Street, Fort Langley

Cost: General Admission ($45), VIP tickets are ($75) See less

Grand Splash Fundraiser For Family Services of Greater Vancouver

The Express Auto Wash Grand Splash Fundraiser is to raise money for Family Services of Greater Vancouver (“FSGV”) as they work to support and empower local individuals and families in the community around us.

The fundraiser will be taking place at 3 locations. The 2 latest Express Auto Wash in the Coquitlam and South Surrey / White Rock communities, as well as the Boundary location. They will be offering free Platinum-level car washes in exchange for a donation to FSGV.

When: May 17 – 20 from 8 am – 8 pm

Where: at their 3 locations

Cost: by donation

Ongoing things to do

Shipyards Night Market (FREE)

The popular North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is set to return this May. The free waterfront market is a perfect place to spend a relaxing evening with family and friends, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and exploring the best of the local community.

When & Where: Every Friday from May 10 – Sept 13 at North Vancouver’s Shipyards.

Cost: Free admission

Burnaby Village Museum (FREE)

The Burnaby Village Museum, a beloved and free attraction in British Columbia, is set to reopen for the season on May 4. With its commitment to preserving and showcasing local history in an engaging and interactive way, visitors can explore its historic buildings, exhibits, and beautiful surroundings.

When & Where: May 4 – Sept 1, Tuesday through Saturdays from 11 am – 4:30 pm

Cost: Free admission

Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market is returning this April for their 2024 season.

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing. In fact, The Amazing Race Canada’s Season 8 finale showcased it last year, introducing viewers across the country to the unique spectacle.

When & Where: April 26 – Early October, Richmond Night Market, 8351 River Road, Richmond

Cost: $8.50+

Asian Heritage Month

Asian Heritage Month is celebrated every May in Vancouver, showcasing the rich cultural diversity and contributions of the city’s Asian communities. The month is filled with various events, exhibitions, performances, and workshops highlighting the traditions, art, and history of Asian cultures in the region. Events includes:

Special Events at the Chinese Canadian Museum

ExplorASIAN Festival has a series of events TBA

When & Where: May 1-31 throughout Metro Vancouver

Cost: Varies

The Show at Emily Carr University

Photo: Emily Carr University

Emily Carr University of Art + Design (ECU) will be holding its annual, highly anticipated student art, media and design exhibition, known as The Show. The Show is a hybrid in-person and interactive virtual exhibition of work from over 250 graduating ECU students.

They will be having their opening night this weekend. Free parking will be available in the parking garage next to ECU on Opening Night from 6 pm onwards.

When & Where: May 10 – 23 at Emily Carr University, 520 E 1st Ave, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Teens: Creative Minds; Free New Exhibit at The Museum of Surrey

The Museum of Surrey have just debuted their latest exhibition, “Teens: Creative Minds,” a traveling showcase from the Sherbrooke Museum of Nature and Science.

Open now through August 4, 2024, this exhibit provides an immersive journey into the world of youthful innovation and imagination that can be enjoyed by all ages.

When & Where: April 23 – August 4 at the Museum of Surrey, 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Cost: Free

TouchScapes: 3D Art Exhibition for the Visually Impaired (FREE)

TouchScapes offers an immersive experience with seven 3D art pieces, including works by Magritte, Picasso, O’Keeffe, and Kandinsky, alongside pieces by Vancouver’s own Lily Bai.

This exhibition transcends traditional art presentations, allowing visitors to physically interact with the artworks, complemented by Braille descriptions to enhance accessibility. Volunteers will be on hand to assist and guide attendees through this innovative exploration of art. The exhibition will run from April 28th to June 1st on Saturdays and Sundays.

Where & When: May 4 – June 1 at the Gryphon Experience Gallery, 2762 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: FREE. Registration required

Surfside Presented by Guildford Town Centre and The Palm Café (FREE)

Guildford Town Centre is featuring Surfside, a California-inspired, immersive pop-up experience created in collaboration with popular coffee and waffle cafe, The Palm Café.

Visitors can expect to find the Palm Café’s sweet treats and creative, summery drinks, including a special iced “Coconut Dream” beverage, crafted exclusively for Surfside to evoke the sensation of lounging on a beach with espresso and white chocolate and topped off with coconut sweet cream cold foam.

When & Where: May 1 – June 9 at from 10 am – 9 pm at Guildford Town Centre, 10355 152 Street, Surrey

Cost: Free

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $3.99

Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $3.99 +tax. This month’s lineup includes:

Saturday, May 4 – Wonka

Saturday, May 11 – Peter Rabbit 2

Saturday, May 18 – Migration

Saturday, May 25 – Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: Every Saturday at participating Cineplex Theatres

Vancouver Aquarium – Monster of the Abyss

Explore Monsters of the Abyss, a captivating exhibit where modern aquatic predators meet their prehistoric counterparts! Encounter live habitats, attend expert-led Animal Talks, and marvel at sculptures and Megalodon jaws. Dive into the limited-time experience at the Vancouver Aquarium.

When & Where: Ongoing at the Vancouver Aquarium

Cost: $39.95 – $53.95

