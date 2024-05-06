Summer came early this year, as Vancouver is reopening outdoor pools and eleven spray parks for the season

Starting May 20, the city will also be staffing a number of beaches with lifeguards to help people safely enjoy time in and around the city’s waters.

Outdoor Pools Reopening in Vancouver

Here are the five outdoor public pools reopening and their schedule.

Second Beach Pool: May 18 – September 2

May 18 – September 2 Kitsilano Pool: May 18 – September 2

May 18 – September 2 New Brighton Pool: May 18 – September 2

May 18 – September 2 Maple Grove Pool: June 15 to September 2

June 15 to September 2 Hillcrest Aquatic Centre Outdoor pool: July 1-September 2

To ensure access to outdoor pools, the city advises visitors to register online beforehand. Visitors can reserve sessions up to three days in advance throughout the season.

Drop-in sessions are also available, but entry cannot be guaranteed.

Lifeguards at Beaches starting May 20th

Starting on Victoria Day until Labour Day, lifeguards will patrol and supervise designated swimming areas. The hours will be adjusted during the summer depending on when the sun sets.

Lifeguard on duty is marked by red and yellow flags at these beaches:

English Bay

Jericho

Kitsilano

Locarno

Spanish Banks

Sunset

Second

Third

Trout Lake

They will be patrolling these areas between noon to 8pm. The schedule will be adjusted during the later months of the summer to align with the earlier sunset timings.

Spray Parks Reopening in Vancouver

The following spray parks are also set to reopen on May 20th till September 30th.

Connaught Park: 2390 West 10th Avenue. Open from 9am to 9pm daily

2390 West 10th Avenue. Open from 9am to 9pm daily CRAB Park at Portside: 101 East Waterfront Road. Open from 9am to 9pm daily

101 East Waterfront Road. Open from 9am to 9pm daily Chaldecott Park: 4175 Wallace Street. Open from 9am to 9pm daily

4175 Wallace Street. Open from 9am to 9pm daily Garden Park: 1851 Garden Drive. Open from 9am to 9pm daily

1851 Garden Drive. Open from 9am to 9pm daily Grandview Park: 1657 Charles Street. Open from 9am to 9pm daily

1657 Charles Street. Open from 9am to 9pm daily Harbour Green Park: 1199 West Cordova. Open from 9am to 9pm daily

1199 West Cordova. Open from 9am to 9pm daily Hastings Park: 2901 East Hastings Street. Open from 9am to 9pm daily

2901 East Hastings Street. Open from 9am to 9pm daily Lumberman’s Arch in Stanley Park: 3301 Stanley Park Drive. Open from 10am to 7pm daily

3301 Stanley Park Drive. Open from 10am to 7pm daily MacLean Park: 710 Keefer Street. Open from 9am to 9pm daily

710 Keefer Street. Open from 9am to 9pm daily Norquay Park: 5050 Wales Street. Open from 9am to 9pm daily

5050 Wales Street. Open from 9am to 9pm daily Oak Park: 900 W 59th Avenue. Open from 9am to 9pm daily

900 W 59th Avenue. Open from 9am to 9pm daily Pandora Park: 2325 Franklin Street. Open from 9am to 9pm daily

2325 Franklin Street. Open from 9am to 9pm daily Prince Edward Park: 3773 Prince Edward Street. Open from 9am to 9pm daily

3773 Prince Edward Street. Open from 9am to 9pm daily sθәqәlxenәm ts’exwts’áxwi7: 872 Richards St. Open from 9am to 9pm daily

Note that Vancouver’s wading pools wont be reopening until July and August.