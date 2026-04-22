The Government of Canada has just announced that it is launching the hiring period for Canada Summer Jobs 2026.

Young job seekers all across Canada will be able to explore opportunities in the upcoming sunny season. Up to 100,000 positions are available to be filled!

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Canada Summer Jobs 2026

“The global economy is rapidly changing, and many Canadians are feeling the effects at home—including young people looking for jobs in a challenging job market,” said Employment and Social Development Canada in a news release. “In response, the Government of Canada is focused on what it can control: creating summer jobs for young people across Canada to gain meaningful work experience that will set them on a path to a successful future.”

Canada Summer Jobs is a government program under the Youth and Employment Skills Strategy that aims to help youth aged 15 to 30 gain paid summer work experience and hone their skills for the job market. On average, there are 105,000 job postings a month, with 300,000 employers already registered to advertise their open positions.

Some available job sectors include construction, food industry, marketing, and tourism. Youth can also apply for related fields to environmental protection, and technology and digital skills. Full-time positions are open, which require around 30 to 40 hours per week. Part-time positions are also available.

Who’s Eligible?

You are eligible to apply if:

You are between 15 and 30 years of age, and

Are a Canadian citizen, a permanent resident, or someone who has been officially granted refugee protection in Canada and legally entitled to work in Canada with a valid Social Insurance Number

And that’s it! All that’s left to do is apply through the Job Bank portal. The portal allows applicants to search job keywords and location, giving you a good look at what’s available in your city.

This is a great opportunity if you’re looking to get some work experience this summer. You can find out more about Canada Summer Jobs here.