Changes are coming to the GST/HST credit, which will soon be rebranded as the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit this year.

On top of that, eligible Canadians will be able to receive a one-time, top-up credit alongside the payment as part of the transition to the new benefit.

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Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit

If you’re used to receiving it, then you’ll already know that the GST/HST credit is a quarterly, tax-free payment that “help[s]… individuals and families with low and modest incomes.” Canadians are automatically considered for the payment when they file their taxes. There’s no application or anything like that. As long as you’ve done your taxes, you’re already categorized as eligible or non-eligible.

The GST/HST credit will soon be rebranded into the Canada Groceries and Essentials benefit. This new benefit will “be offering higher payment amounts while keeping the eligibility and structure of the GST/HST credit.” The quarterly payments are expected to increase by 25% for the next five years.

One-Time Top-Up

The one-time top-up will be coming to the GST/HST credit on June 5, 2026. This will be equal to 50% of the GST/HST credit for the 2025-26 benefit year. As previously mentioned, this is part of the transition to the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, which will replace the GST/HST credit in July 2026.

According to the Canada Revenue Agency’s (CRA) news release, a family of four could receive up to $1,890 in 2026. A single person could receive up to $950 in 2026. These both include the the quarterly payments and the top-up.

“Since 2020, food prices have risen faster than overall inflation, costing the average household $782. The Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit will help offset increased grocery bills beyond the inflation rate,” said the CRA.

Other affordability measures Canadians can expect include the federal fuel excise tax rates being cut as of April 20, 2026. The temporary suspension applies to gasoline, unleaded aviation gasoline, diesel fuel, and aviation fuel “for which the tax became payable after April 19, 2026, such as gasoline or diesel fuel delivered by a manufacturer or producer to a purchaser, or sold by a licensed wholesaler or imported into Canada after that day.”

The tax cut will remain in place until and including September 7, 2026.