Now in its 15th year, Surrey is once again hosting B.C.’s largest Earth Day celebration with Party for the Planet 2026, presented by TD Bank Group! Taking place on Saturday, April 25, the day is guaranteed to bring the community together for sustainability, learning, and tons of fun.

Prepare for the ultimate free, family-friendly Earth Day at Surrey Civic Plaza, surrounded by your community and endless opportunities to appreciate and enjoy what it means to be part of this wonderful world we call Earth.

Party for the Planet 2026

Party for the Planet is B.C.’s largest Earth Day celebration, and for 15 years, Surrey has been hosting a fantastic day for everyone to embrace sustainability. From sustainable marketplaces to environmental education, and music to dance battles, this is an event that’s great for family and friends alike.

Wondering what to expect? Here’s a highlight of everything that’s on Party for the Planet’s schedule.

Live Performances & Activities



Guests can check out live music on the Earth and Meadow Stages, as well as epic dance battles on the Community Stage. Heading over to the Family Stage, there will also be family-friendly programming from Science World and the Urban Safari Rescue Society. With such a rich mixture of performances and shows, you’ll always have something to discover on any number of Party for the Planet’s stages.

On top of that, there will be a free rock climbing wall, a kid’s craft zone, and plenty of giveaways and games to keep everyone engaged. You’ll also be able to take part in the Salmon Walk, where you can discover the journey of salmon with the Salmon Habitat Restoration program. With them, you get to paint a wooden salmon that will be displayed in City Centre, and collect a limited edition Fish Keychain!

For families with little ones who like quieter fun, the Surrey Libraries City Centre Branch will be hosting quiet activities and local performances on the Meadow Stage, including nature-themed colouring, puzzles, and board games and other assorted games.

Sustainable Marketplace & Plant Sale

It wouldn’t be a Party for the Planet without the annual Sustainable Marketplace. Featuring tons of local vendors and artisans from Surrey and the Lower Mainland, there will be plenty of treasures to discover from makers all around the city and beyond.

And if you’re on the search for plants, the Native Plant Sale will be offering the chance to purchase native planets (while quantities last) for $3 to $6! These plants are great for your garden as they’re naturally resilient to pests, require less water, and support your local wildlife.

But that’s not all– Party for the Planet will also be giving away 750 complimentary tomato plants to attendees after the Welcome Ceremony with the Mayor and Council at 2:00pm! The giveaway works off a first-come, first-serve basis with a limit of one per person, so be sure to attend the Welcome Ceremony to get your free tomato plant!

Food Trucks & Environmental Education

If you’re feeling hungry, Party for the Planet has loads of food truck options to sate your appetite. Whether you’re looking for a burger, grilled cheese, or even donuts, they’ve got it. Every truck is also listed with meal options, including vegan (VE), vegetarian (V), and gluten-free (GF). Here’s a look at a few of the trucks that will be at the party:

B&B Burgers (V, GF)

La Sella Pizza (V, VE, GF)

Mom’s Grilled Cheese (V, VE, GF)

Reel Mac & Cheese (V)

Rolled West Coast (V)

Rotato & Potato Express (V, VE, GF)

Once you’ve gotten your fill, be sure to visit one of the many environmental education activities around the party. You can hop onto a blender bike to make your own smoothie, and even sample it after! And there will also be the Environmental Extravaganza, where you can learn all about the free environmental programs that Surrey runs from April to June every year. There will similarly be tons of exhibitors like TD Bank Group, BC Parks Foundation, and Discover Surrey that will be discussing sustainable initiatives in your City.

Getting There

Conveniently located adjacent to the Surrey Central SkyTrain station and the Surrey Central bus loop, getting to Surrey Civic Plaza is no problem with public transit. Since parking is limited, this is a great time to travel sustainably to Party for the Planet.

Get ready to celebrate Earth Day like never before with Party for the Planet! To keep up-to-date with happenings and further information, visit the event’s official website partyfortheplanet.ca.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026

📍 Location: Surrey Civic Plaza

🎟️ More Info: Party for the Planet 2026