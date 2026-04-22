There’s less than fifty days to go until the 2026 FIFA World Cup comes to town, and the City of Richmond is celebrating the countdown!

Announced on Monday, the city-wide program Richmond Celebrates Soccer will be launching this Summer with tons of free watch parties and activations for fans of all ages. Get ready for the spirit of sport and community to come to life!

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Richmond Celebrates Soccer

“As we mark the 50-day countdown to the world’s largest sporting event, Richmond is ready to welcome the world with our own local flair,” said Mayor Malcolm Brodie in a press release. “Through Richmond Celebrates Soccer, we are creating accessible spaces for our residents to share in the excitement of the game. These watch parties are more than just about sport; they are a celebration of our city’s incredible diversity and the community spirit that defines Richmond.”

The World Soccer Day Kick-Off event will begin the program series on June 12, 2026 at the Richmond Olympic Oval. Attendees can expect a day-long festival packed with music, soccer activities, and a public barbeque. There will also be a watch party for the first Canada match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Event Schedule

Curious about all the other events happening? Check below for the where, what, and when for all the other fun happening during Richmond Celebrates Soccer.

Hamilton’s Soccer Slam at the Hamilton Community Park: June 14, 2026

Minoru Match Day Meet-up at Minoru Park at the Minoru Centre for Active Living Plaza: June 18, 2026

City Centre Celebrates Soccer at Garden City Community Park: June 21, 2026

Community Soccer Fest at Thompson/Burnett Community Park: June 24, 2026

Neighbourhood Block Party – Soccer Edition at South Arm Community Park: July 6, 2026

The Cambie Kick-Off at Cambie Community Centre Outdoor Plaza, King George/Cambie Community Park: July 7, 2026

Burkeville Soccer Celebration at Burkeville Neighbourhood Park: July 11, 2026

Richmond Celebrates Soccer – West Fest at Hugh Boyd Community Park: July 14, 2026

Steveston Soccer Social at Steveston Community Park: July 18, 2026

Signature Closing Event – Richmond Celebrates Soccer at Aberdeen Neighbourhood Park: July 19, 2026

For more information, visit the event’s website.