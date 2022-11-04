Playland Is Investing $9 Million For Canada’s Fastest Launch Coaster

The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE), owners of Playland Amusement Park just announced the purchase of Canada’s fastest launch coaster.

The $9 million ride is designed and built by Zamperla of Italy, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of rides and attractions.

The new linear synchronous motor (LSM) launch coaster will occupy the previous location of the retired Corkscrew Coaster, and construction will begin in 2023 with opening targeted for 2024.

This is the largest single attraction investment made by Playland and signals a bright future for Playland.

“This is an incredibly exciting day,” says PNE President and CEO Shelley Frost. “Despite the financial effects of the COVID pandemic, the PNE has displayed its resiliency and innovation by not only surviving the pandemic, but by pivoting our business throughout it to emerge in a place to invest in this spectacular ride and into Playland’s future. We know that the new coaster will be an impressive addition to Playland’s ride roster and we are looking forward to introducing it to our guests in 2024.”

Featuring an opening tunnel, 18 metre first drop, airtime hills, helices and sweeping turns that make the experience unlike anything else in the country. The ride name and theme are in development, and we look forward to sharing this with our guests and the industry in the year ahead.

Anticipated to be immediately embraced by Playland coaster enthusiasts due to its unique and thrilling ride experience, the new coaster combines the launch, airtime hills and diving drops to make for a fantastic experience. This coaster strikes that perfect balance between fun and thrill.

“We are thrilled to be providing Canada’s fastest launch coaster to Playland at the Pacific National Exhibition,” said Zamperla CEO Antonio Zamperla. “Playland and Zamperla have a long partnership and their team started discussions with us over a year ago about their long-term planning and helping them grow the park’s offerings. This year we opened a Gryphon (called ‘Skybender’ at Playland), which was a huge success and allowed Playland to market the first ride of its type in the world.”

“The next project is the LSM Launch Coaster, which will be a perfect fit. It will complement the classic ‘Coaster’ and bring lots of activity to the corner of the park near the amphitheatre. We spent a lot of time talking with PNE about ride placement and ensuring that the experience will perfectly compliment the park’s current line-up of rides and attractions. In addition, it will be that attraction that takes thrills to the next level at Playland.”

