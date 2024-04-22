Burnaby’s Iconic 1920s Village Opens This May With Free Admission

The Burnaby Village Museum, a beloved and free attraction in British Columbia, is set to reopen for the season on May 4

With its commitment to preserving and showcasing local history in an engaging and interactive way, visitors can explore its historic buildings, exhibits, and beautiful surroundings.

The city plans to celebrate the occasion with new exhibits, entertainment and activities, offering visitors an immersive experience of the 1920s village comprising heritage and recreated buildings.

Burnaby Village Museum will open on May 4 and operate through September 1. It will operate from 11 am-4:30 pm, Tuesday to Sunday plus statutory holidays.

Admission to the village is free, however carousel rides will be $2.65.

New Exhibit & Attractions

The exhibition “Truths Not Often Told: Being South Asian in Burnaby” delves into the varied experiences of Burnaby’s South Asian Canadian communities. Developed in close collaboration with the museum’s South Asian Advisory Committee, this exhibit sheds light on stories that are often untold.

Daily Events:

Scavenger Hunt Throughout the site: Pick up your scavenger hunt at the gates and explore the scents of South Asia.

Pick up your scavenger hunt at the gates and explore the scents of South Asia. Bell’s Basics at Bell’s Dry Goods: Learn about matching, measuring and patterning fabrics.

at Bell’s Dry Goods: Learn about matching, measuring and patterning fabrics. Coffee Grinding at the General Store: See and smell the coffee beans ground by hand.

at the General Store: See and smell the coffee beans ground by hand. Cedar Basket at the Love Farmhouse: Learn about Hazel’s cedar basket.

at the Love Farmhouse: Learn about Hazel’s cedar basket. Ruby’s Lunch at the Seaforth School: What is in Ruby’s lunch? Find out at the schoolhouse.

at the Seaforth School: What is in Ruby’s lunch? Find out at the schoolhouse. Blacksmithing at the Blacksmith Shop: Watch the metalsmith heat and hammer metal objects.

at the Blacksmith Shop: Watch the metalsmith heat and hammer metal objects. Ride on the 100+ year old carousel single ride ticket costs $2.65

Weekly Events

Bell’s Basics with The Quilters at Bell’s Dry Goods: Learn about matching, measuring and patterning fabrics with The Quilters’ Guild as they showcase their knowledge and talents – Fridays (times tbc)

at Bell’s Dry Goods: Learn about matching, measuring and patterning fabrics with The Quilters’ Guild as they showcase their knowledge and talents – Fridays (times tbc) Play Mahjong at the Herbalist shop: a Chinese game of strategy, skill, and summation – Fridays, 1-3 pm

at the Herbalist shop: a Chinese game of strategy, skill, and summation – Fridays, 1-3 pm Steam Demo at the Steam Shed: Learn about how steam pressure runs machinery – Starting in June, every Wednesdays throughout the day

Burnaby Village Museum

When: Opens May 4 and will operate through September 1, 2024 from Tuesday to Sunday plus statutory holidays

Hours: 11am – 4:30 pm with last admission at 4 pm

Address: 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby BC V5G 3T6

Admission: Free