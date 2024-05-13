604 Now

Grand Splash Fundraiser For Family Services of Greater Vancouver

We are happy to announce the opening of 2 new Express Auto Wash locations in the Lower Mainland of BC, with an inaugural 2024 Grand Splash Fundraiser for the Family Services of Greater Vancouver.

The fundraiser is our introduction and launch of our 2 latest car wash locations to the Coquitlam and South Surrey / White Rock communities. Our Boundary location is also participating and accepting donations, in support of the fundraiser.

The Express Auto Wash Grand Splash Fundraiser is to raise money for Family Services of Greater Vancouver (“FSGV”) as they work to support and empower local individuals and families in the community around us. For more information on FSGV, please visit www.fsgv.ca.

Help the Community with an Environment Friendly Car Wash by Donation to Family Services of Greater Vancouver

From Friday, May 17th to Monday May 20th, 2024, 8 am to 8 pm, all 3 Lower Mainland Express Auto Wash locations are offering free Platinum-level car washes in exchange for a donation to FSGV.

100% of any contribution made during the Grand Splash Fundraiser goes a long way to helping FSGV with its ongoing programs and services. In partnering with FSGV, Express Auto Wash seeks to provide an opportunity for the Wash staff to do good in the community by taking care of customers, while raising funds to lend a hand to families in need.

Stop by rain or shine at any 1 of our 3 Lower Mainland locations! Join us in making a difference for families in need in our local communities!

Event Details

When: Friday, May 17th to Monday May 20th, 2024, 8 am to 8 pm

Where: 

Cost: By donation

Location

Multiple Locations

Vancouver, BC Canada

  • Start Date

    May 17

  • End Date

    May 20

  • Tickets

    By Donation

