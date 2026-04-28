Duck Duck Moose is a one-night-only live comedy show at The Improv Centre on Granville Island this Thursday night.

Inspired by Squid Game, this darkly comedic Canadian parody chooses one audience member from the crowd to become the Hero of the story. Expect audience participation, improvised chaos, melodramatic deaths, questionable morality, and a very Canadian battle for survival… all fully improvised.

The show had a successful run at last year’s Vancouver Fringe Festival and returns for one night only. Tickets are currently available for purchase, so be sure to get yours while you can.

Doors open at 9:00pm. Prepare yourself for a night of spontaneous decisions and high-stakes interaction. You won’t want to miss it.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: April 30, 2026

📍 Location: The Improv Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Duck Duck Moose