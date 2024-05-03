Metro Vancouver’s Spot prawn season is coming up.

And seafood lovers can get their hands on some fresh spot prawns at one of these docks and restaurants in Metro Vancouver.

RELATED: 9 New Foods To Try At The Richmond Night Market This Year

Where To Get Spot Prawns In Metro Vancouver

Steveston Spot Prawns & Seafood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steveston Spot Prawns (@stevestonspotprawns)

Spot prawns are back at the iconic Fisherman’s Wharf in the historic Steveston Village. Dock sales start May 17. Their spot prawns are fresh from the sea and sold right from the vessel. Locals will be able to buy the freshest spot prawns right off the boat daily from Steveston harbour.

Pre-orders are now open. This will allow for you to be guaranteed a spot prawn meal for pick up after the dock sale date. The prices are still TBA, but you can pay a $3 guarantee pre-order fee to secure your order.

Vendors includes: Black Heart, David, Prawns on the Spot, Steveston Spot Prawn and Seafood

When: Starting May 17th, open daily from 8am until sold out. Prices varies.

Where: Steveston Fisherman’s Wharf, 3866 Bayview St, Richmond

Spot Prawn Day

In addition to daily sales, Steveston’s Spot Prawn & Seafood Celebration will be hosting a 1 day celebration on June 8, with family-friendly activities between Fisherman’s Wharf and the Gulf of Georgia Cannery.

Activities includes:

Culinary Stage – Guests can learn seafood cooking tips from local chefs

Live Music – They can enjoy performances on the boardwalk, including a local Sea Shanty

Kids Zone – Attendees can try Gyotaku fish printing, face painting, a bouncy boat, and live shows for kids

Street circus acts from Circus West

and more!

When: Saturday June 8th

Where: Steveston Fisherman’s Wharf, 3866 Bayview St, Richmond

Vancouver Spot Prawn Festival

The annual Spot Prawn Festival will be taking place at the False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf in Vancouver, on May 26.

Attendees will have access to the docks, can watch cooking demos and partake in a number of other activities. They can also enjoy a variety of spot prawn dishes and seafood chowder.

When: May 26 from 11am – 3:30 pm

Where: False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf on Granville Island, 1505 West 1st Ave, Vancouver

Spot Prawn & Seafood Dine About

Richmond is hosting a Dine About event from June 1 – June 16. This is the third year of the event, following a successful launch in 2022.

Several local eateries are expected to participate. The full list of participating restaurants will be announced soon. Previous year’s restaurants included Blue Canoe, Steveston Seafood House and Shady Island.

The restaurant’s will feature a main course or appetizer made from local spot prawns or other seafood.

When: June 1 – June 16

Where: Several participating locations. Visit their website for more information.

Local Grocery Stores

If you are unable to attend one of the events or head over to Steveston, spot prawns are also available at selected local grocery stores around Metro Vancouver. The following stores are known to carry live spot prawns, however prices and availability varies: Sungiven Foods, T&T Super Market, H Mart and Price Smart Foods.