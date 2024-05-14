Steveston Spot Prawn Day
Spot Prawn season is back at the iconic Fisherman’s Wharf in historic Steveston Village. This marks the return of this beloved seafood delicacy to the local docks.
Starting May 17th, dock sales offer freshly caught spot prawns straight from the sea, sold directly from the vessel.
This means locals can indulge in the freshest spot prawns daily, procured right off the boat at Steveston Harbour. But the celebration doesn’t stop there…
Spot Prawn Day 2024
Steveston’s Spot Prawn & Seafood Celebration is set to host a one-day extravaganza on June 8th.
It promises to be a day filled with family-friendly activities spanning from Fisherman’s Wharf to the Gulf of Georgia Cannery.
The event boasts a lineup of engaging activities, including:
- Culinary Stage where guests can glean seafood cooking tips from local chefs.
- Live music serenading attendees on the boardwalk.
- A Kids Zone offers a plethora of entertainment, from Gyotaku fish printing to face painting, a bouncy boat, and captivating live shows tailored for children.
- Adding to the festive atmosphere, there will be street circus acts from Circus West.
Event Details
When: Saturday June 8th, Time TBA
Where: Steveston Fisherman’s Wharf, 3866 Bayview St, Richmond
Cost: Free