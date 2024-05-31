Locals and visitors are licking their lips in anticipation as the Steveston Spot Prawn and Seafood Celebration!

Embrace the coastal culture with the many various Spot Prawn themed activities taking place in Richmond this June.

Steveston Spot Prawn & Seafood Celebration 2024

Spot prawns are back at the iconic Fisherman’s Wharf in the historic Steveston Village.

Locals will be able to buy the freshest spot prawns right off the boat daily from Steveston harbour. They are sold fresh from the sea and sold right off the vessel daily from 8am until they run out.

All are invited to bask in the summer heat along the boardwalk with family and friends while enjoying a variety of seafood fished from local waters.

Spot Prawn Day (June 8) FREE

In addition to daily sales, Steveston’s Spot Prawn & Seafood Celebration will be hosting a 1 day celebration on June 8, with family-friendly activities between Fisherman’s Wharf and the Gulf of Georgia Cannery.

There will be various fun activities live on-stage cooking demonstrations, delicious food and more. You can learn more about the event here.

Richmond Spot Prawn and Seafood Dine About (June 1-17)

Richmond’s annual Spot Prawn Dine About Seafood Celebration returns for its third year, with numerous restaurants showcasing delicious dishes. This year’s event will run from June 1 – June 16.

Participating restaurants will be offering a limited-time menu with items made from locally caught spot prawns or other freshly caught seafood.

Here are this year’s participating restaurants:

Baan Lao Fine Thai Cuisine – 4100 Bayview Street

Side dish – Steamed Spot Prawn in Red Curry Mousse ($70, serving 2 people) Banh Mi Tres Bon – 1840-4720 McClelland Rd

Appetizer – Salt & Pepper Buttery Prawns 6pc (market price) Britannia Brewing Steveston – 12240 Second Avenue #250

Main – Housemade Basil Linguini, Garlic Butter Spot Prawns & Local Mixed Cherry Tomatoes (market price) Blue Canoe Waterfront Restaurant – 3866 Bayview Street #140

Main – Spot Prawns w/ Pernod, Tarragon, and Feta ($27.99) Catch Kitchen & Bar – 3866 Bayview Street #200

Appetizer – Sizzling Spot Prawn Skillet (market price) Five Roads Brewing Co – 12251 No. 1 Rd #130

Main – Spot Prawn Roll ($40) Globe@YVR – 3111 Grant McConachie Way (inside Fairmont Vancouver Airport)

Appetizer – Spot Prawn Ceviche (market price) Lavash Seaside Grill – 3800 Bayview Street #108

Main – Lemon Garlic Spot Prawn Spaghetti ($29) Little Mexico Cantina – 3131 Chatham St #150

Appetizer – Spot Prawn Ceviche ($25) O’Hare’s Gastropub – 5031 Steveston Hwy

Main – Crispy Cajun Fish Burger ($22.99) Shady Island Seafood Bar & Grill – 3800 Bayview Street #112

Appetizer – Chilled Steamed Spot Prawns with Spicy Thai Seafood Sauce ($50) The Story Cafe – 2800 Sexsmith Road

You can learn more about the event here.

Event Details

When: May 17 – June 16

Where: Steveston Village, Richmond, BC