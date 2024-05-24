With the heat sizzling, it’s time to make a splash… a really Big Splash.

This massive waterpark near Vancouver is known for its impressive slides, poolside cocktails and family fun, and it’s officially reopening on July 1 for the summer season.

Located in Tsawwassen, Big Splash is just a 25 minute drive from Vancouver. Yes, you’re that close to all that fun.

Big Splash 2024 Season

This year, the water park will open on June 29th, and runs until September 2nd.

If you’re a big fan, note that limited-time season passes are being sold for $215. They are available for purchase on-site only from May 21st to June 1st, Tuesday through Saturday, 11 am to 4 pm.

What to Expect

With over 10 different rides, Big Splash Waterslide Park has everything you need for a full day of adventure and fun in the sun.

The massive waterslides with various versions of twists and turns, including a 6-storey tube slide called the Boomerang (the only one in Western Canada), adult hot tubs, main pool, kids splash pad, a patio area, and more!

The food and drink area is plentiful as well with: candy shop and cafe, a sports bar and grill, as well as the main grill restaurant. You can also rent private cabanas and tables for the ultimate experience.

Looks Familiar?

If you are thinking Big Splash looks familiar, you are right. The waterpark was once called Splashdown. Take a look back at this nostalgic time and what the park used to look like.

Because the waterpark was so close to Vancouver, it hosted various end of year school parties and summer birthdays. The long-running park had opened in 1984 and shut its doors in 2016.

Luckily in 2017, it was reopened with new owners, and improvements were put in. So Vancouverites can continue to have hours of fun at this waterpark area that’s only a short drive away.

Big Splash Waterslide Park

Dates: June 29 – September 2, 2024

Location: 4775 Nulelum Way, Tsawwassen, B.C.

Tickets: Can be purchase tickets online.

Rates: