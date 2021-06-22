With the heat sizzling, it’s time to make a splash… a really Big Splash.

This massive waterpark near Vancouver is known for its impressive slides, poolside cocktails and family fun, and it’s officially reopening on July 1 for the season.

Located in Tsawwassen, Big Splash is just a 25 minute drive from Vancouver. Yes, you’re that close to all that fun.

What To Do

With over 10 different rides, Big Splash Waterslide Park has everything you need for a full day of adventure and fun in the sun.

The massive waterslides with various versions of twists and turns, including a 6-storey tube slide called the Boomerang (the only one in Western Canada), adult hot tubs, main pool, kids splash pad, a patio area, and more!

The food and drink area is plentiful as well with: candy shop and cafe, a sports bar and grill, as well as the main grill restaurant. You can also rent private cabanas and tables for the ultimate experience.

Due to health protocols the park will be limiting ticket sales to allow social distancing as much as possible. So before you visit, it is recommended to plan in advance, and make a day of it.

Looks Familiar?

If you are thinking Big Splash looks familiar, you are right. The waterpark was once called Splashdown. Take a look back at this nostalgic time and what the park used to look like.

Because the waterpark was so close to Vancouver, it hosted various end of year school parties and summer birthdays. The long-running park had opened in 1984 and shut its doors in 2016.

Luckily in 2017, it was reopened with new owners, and improvements were put in. So Vancouverites can continue to have hours of fun at this waterpark area that’s only a short drive away.

Big Splash Waterslide Park

Opening: July 1st

Location: 4775 Nulelum Way, Tsawwassen, B.C.

Tickets: Can be purchase tickets online.

Rates: General admission (age 4+) is $35, and seasonal family passes are available.

