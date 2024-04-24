29+ Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This May

May is here! The days are longer, weather is warming up, and it is Metro Vancouver at it’s finest. So check out all the fun things you can do in and around town and make sure to make the most out of the good weather.
From the reopening of markets to the return of Playland, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. So jump in and fill out your social calendar!
Things To Do In Vancouver This May
Asian Heritage Month (May 1-3)
Asian Heritage Month is celebrated every May in Vancouver, showcasing the rich cultural diversity and contributions of the city’s Asian communities. The month is filled with various events, exhibitions, performances, and workshops highlighting the traditions, art, and history of Asian cultures in the region. Events includes:
- Special Events at the Chinese Canadian Museum
- ExplorASIAN Festival has a series of events TBA
When & Where: May 1-31 throughout Metro Vancouver
Cost: Varies
La Pizza Week (May 1-7)
If you needed an excuse to eat some pizza, this is it. Support local restaurants during La Pizza Week from May 1 to 7. Participating eateries will offer special menus, with some pretty unique pizza offerings. It’s all for a good cause too, with a portion of proceeds going to charity.
When & Where: May 1-7 throughout Metro Vancouver
Cost: Varies
Jurassic Quest Vancouver (Vancouver May 2-5) (Abbotsford May 10-12)
This is the closest it gets to being in Jurassic Park. This festival will bring life-size dinosaurs animated to be realer-than-ever.
This is Canada’s biggest dinosaur event. Enjoy hands-on activities and family fun with life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, themed rides, live dinosaur shows, and interactive science and art activities. Explore a giant fossil dig, real fossils, a soft play area for young children, photo opportunities, and a video tour with our dinosaur trainers.
When & Where: May 2-5 at Pacific Coliseum,100 North Renfrew Street, Vancouver
Cost: $28.88
The Royal Canadian International Circus – Surrey (May 2-12)
The all-new Royal Canadian International Circus is coming to Surrey this May. They will also be going to Richmond later in the month. Organizers say it will mesmerize, astound, thrill, and captivate audiences “beyond the extraordinary.” It’s a fun time for adults and children alike.
When & Where: May 2-12 at Guildford Town Centre, 10355 152 St, Surrey
Cost: $35
Art Gallery Free Entry (May 3) FREE
The Vancouver Art Gallery is free on the first Friday of every month. Attendees can enter between 4 and 8 pm. They will be offering educational tours and other programming free of charge. It’s also worth mentioning that children and teens aged 18 and under can visit the art gallery for free at any time, thanks to a program launched last summer that runs for five years.
When & Where: May 3 from 4-8pm at 750 Hornby St, Vancouver
Cost: Free admission (pre-registration is recommended)
Burnaby Village Museum Reopens (May 4 – Sept 1) FREE
The Burnaby Village Museum, a beloved and free attraction in British Columbia, is set to reopen for the season on May 4. With its commitment to preserving and showcasing local history in an engaging and interactive way, visitors can explore its historic buildings, exhibits, and beautiful surroundings.
When & Where: May 4 – Sept 1, Tuesday through Saturdays from 11 am – 4:30 pm
Cost: Free admission
TJ FEST (May 4-5) FREE
Get ready, the annual TJ Fest 2024 is back and better than ever. This year’s festival promises to be a vibrant and inclusive celebration of Taiwanese culture, community collaboration, and, of course, mouthwatering culinary experiences.
When & Where: May 4-5 at 3426 Smith Avenue, Burnaby
Cost: Free admission
Hong Kong Fair (May 5) FREE
Vancouver Hong Kong Fair: The Largest Hong Konger cultural celebration in Canada is back bigger than ever. This year’s event will feature both indoors and outdoor space, featuring treasures from Hong Konger artisans and small businesses, delicious street food and live performances.
When & Where: May 5 from 11am – 7 pm at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Cost: Free admission
Ending: Tulip Festivals
Be sure to check out the beautiful tulip fields before they end for the season. There are multiple places to check out within a 2 hour drive of Vancouver. Including:
- Chilliwack Botanica Tulip Festival – Ending Mid May
- Harrison Tulip Festival – Ending May 5
- Abbotsford + Chilliwack – Ending Mid May
Cost: Ranges from $7-$20
Shipyards Night Market Reopens (May 10 – Sept 13) FREE
The popular North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is set to return this May. The free waterfront market is a perfect place to spend a relaxing evening with family and friends, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and exploring the best of the local community.
When & Where: Every Friday from May 10 – Sept 13 at North Vancouver’s Shipyards.
Cost: Free admission
Port Coquitlam May Day Parade (May 11) FREE
May Days, Port Coquitlam’s annual spring festival, has been celebrated since 1923, celebrating the community by coming together through music, dance, food and more.
The festival begins with the May Day Opening Ceremony on May 5 at the Port Coquitlam Community Centre, featuring Maypole dancing by local children, dance performances, and the introduction of the 2024 May Day Royal Party.
And ends on May 11,with thousands of people from across Metro Vancouver will gather in downtown Port Coquitlam for the annual Rotary May Day Parade.
When & Where: Parade is on May 11th from 11am starting at Shaughnessy Street and Kelly Ave in Port Coquitlam
Cost: Free
Burnaby – Nikkei Spring Bazaar (May 11) FREE
Discover Japanese items, spring plants, and food at affordable prices! The flea market situated within Hayashi Hall features a diverse selection of gently used Japanese items, ranging from tableware and home decor to Japanese dolls, kimono and yukatas.
When & Where: May 11 from 11am – 4 pm at Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre, 6688 Southoaks Crescent, Burnaby
Cost: Free admission
Steveston Spot Prawn Festival (May 15 – June 16)
Spot Prawn season takes place in Vancouver from Mid May – Early June. During this time, seafood lovers can get their hands on some amazingly fresh spot prawns. The docks at Steveston allow the public to these fresh from the sea and sold right from the vessel. They will also be hosting a food festival later in the season.
When & Where: May 15 – June 16 at Steveston Harbour, 3800 Bayview Street, Richmond
Cost: Free admission, Prawn prices TBA
Vancouver International Children’s Festival (May 27 – June 2)
The Vancouver International Children’s Festival is set to return to Granville Island this spring, offering a magical experience for children.
Families can enjoy a range of captivating performances, workshops, and interactive activities. It’s the perfect opportunity to inspire and entertain young audiences while celebrating creativity and imagination.
Events includes:
- Local performers like: Missy D, 360 Allstar, Nimihitown, Otosan, and more
- World premiere of the ‘The Papa Penguin Play’ at Carousel Theatre
- Onsite Activities
- And more
When & Where: May 27- June 2 at Granville Island, Vancouver
Cost: varies
The Royal Canadian International Circus – Richmond (May 16-20)
The all-new Royal Canadian International Circus is coming to Richmond this May, following their visit to Surrey earlier in the month.
Organizers say it will mesmerize, astound, thrill, and captivate audiences “beyond the extraordinary.” It’s a fun time for adults and children alike.
When & Where: May 16-20 at Lansdowne Centre, 5300 No. 3 Rd, Richmond
Cost: $35
Food Truck Festival – Mother’s Day Edition @BCIT (May 11-12) FREE Admission
The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is hosting a massive Food Truck Festival in Burnaby this spring, just in time for Mother’s day! It promises to be a delicious event for foodies and casual diners alike.
When & Where: May 11-12 at BCIT, 3700 Willingdon Ave, Burnaby
Cost: Free admission
Cloverdale Rodeo (May 17-20)
This rodeo and country fair is one of Western Canada’s most popular family events.
The Cloverdale Rodeo is proud to host 96 of the world’s best cowboys and cowgirls in an unique invitational rodeo format that ensures the sports premier athletes are showcased throughout five rodeo performances.
When & Where: May 17-20 at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, 17607-17905 62 Ave, Surrey
Cost: $10-$50
Kitsilano Pool Reopening (May 17)
The city of Vancouver usually reopens their pools and spray parks in May, along with providing lifeguards at the local beaches.
This includes the popular Kits pool, scheduled to reopen early this year as well. The pool was facing repair issues last Summer, but thankfully it is set to open on time this year.
When & Where: Opening long weekend – May 17th weekend at 2305 Cornwall Ave, Vancouver

Cost: Registration online preferred .Cost varies
When & Where: Opening long weekend – May 17th weekend at 2305 Cornwall Ave, Vancouver
Cost: Registration online preferred .Cost varies
Playland set to Open (May 18)
Vancouver’s Spring just isn’t the same without a visit to our iconic amusement park. Playland will reopen its doors on May 18th. Welcoming back visitors for another year of thrills and excitement that Playland is famous for.
This year they will also be launching their new roller coaster, ThunderVolt, which will be the fastest launch coaster in Canada! https://604now.com/playland-investing-9-million-for-canada-fastest-launch-coaster/
When & Where: Select days from May 18 – Sept 1 at 2901 E Hastings St, Vancouver
Cost: From $33-$55
Colour Fest Coquitlam (May 18)
Diwali Fest is hosting their annual Holi festival at Town Centre Park in Coquitlam. Colour Fest 2024 celebrates the ancient Indian spring festival, Holi, which marks the arrival of spring, the end of winter, and the blossoming of love, as well as a time of renewal and reconciliation.
The event will feature a variety of music and dance performances, a Colour Zone, and a South Asian Night Market.
When & Where: May 18 from 5 pm at 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam
Cost: $34
Vancouver Bandit Home Opener (May 23)
The Vancouver Bandits are set to return for another great season. The team is ready to captivate basketball fans with an electrifying display of talent. As they hit the court this Spring, the Bandits are set to deliver an unforgettable experience with their revamped roster and thrilling in-game entertainment.
When & Where: May 23 at Langley Events Centre, 7888 200 St, Langley Twp
Cost: varies
Sober Bike Rave (May 24) FREE
The Sober Bike Rave is back for another year, offering a one-of-a-kind experience. The dynamic dance floor is ever-changing, with everyone dressed in funky, colorful attire. Flashing lights and blossoming smiles add to the vibrant atmosphere.
What sets this bike rave apart is that it’s completely free of drugs and alcohol.
When & Where: May 24th from 7pm at Stanley Park
Cost: Free
New West Hyack Parade & Festival in the Park (May 25) FREE
The streets of New Westminster will be transformed for the Hyack International Parade. This is the largest family-oriented parade in our province. With over 120 entries from all across BC, Washington, and Oregon, this vibrant and lively procession brings together an array of floats, marching bands, community groups, mascots, and performance artists. The free event is a spectacle of energy, color, and entertainment that you should definitely check out.
When & Where: May 25 from 11am – 4 pm at Tipperary Park, 315 Queens Ave, New Westminster
Cost: Free
SFDS Spring Fair in Burnaby (May 25) FREE
This free event will feature a variety of activities for all ages to enjoy, with live entertainment that includes dancing, music performances and attractions, inflatable play areas and much more.
It is an excellent opportunity for families with young children to celebrate the diversity and unity of the community and especially have fun together.
When & Where: May 25 from 10 am at Rene Memorial Park
Cost: Free
Vancouver Whitecap vs Messi’s team (May 25)
The Vancouver Whitecaps is scheduled to host Lionel Messi and his team, Inter Miami CF this May.
While no player’s participation is guaranteed due to potential injuries or other issues, there are strong indications that Messi will play at BC Place.This could potentially lead to a complete sellout for the Whitecaps’ MLS match on May 25, possibly marking the first-ever sellout in the team’s history.
When & Where: May 25 at BC Place, 777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver
Cost: Varies
Ladner May Days (May 26-27) FREE
Ladner May Day starts with a pancake breakfast, followed by the May Days Parade at noon, showcasing the May Royal Court float. Watch as local community members walk through Ladner Village, greeting local businesses, entertainers, school groups, dance teams, and many more.
The parade concludes at the stage in Memorial Park, where the traditional Maypole dance and May Royal Court crowning ceremony are held.
When & Where: May 16, parade starts at 11 am at Delta St and Trennant St.
Cost: Free
Thomas the train – Squamish (May 26-26 & June 1/2)
Every year, families in British Columbia eagerly anticipate the arrival of a beloved blue engine at the Railway Museum of BC: Thomas the Tank Engine.
For 2 weekends, this annual event transforms the museum into a bustling hub of excitement and adventure for children and adults alike.
When & Where: May 25-26 and June 1-2 at the Railway Museum of British Columbia, 39645 Government Rd, Squamish
Cost: $37.45
Vancouver Granville Island Spot Prawn Festival (May 26) FREE
Metro Vancouver’s Spot prawn season is coming up, and seafood lovers can get their hands on some fresh spot prawns at the annual Spot Prawn Festival taking place at the False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf.
Attendees will have access to the docks, can watch cooking demos and partake in a number of other activities. They can also enjoy a variety of spot prawn dishes: Spot Prawn Bisque for $10 and Spot Prawn Brunch for $79.
When & Where: May 26th from 11:00 at False Creek Fishermen’s Wharf, 1505 West 1st Ave, Vancouver
Cost: Free admission
Ongoing Things To Do
Catch a Game
Spring is an exciting season for sport fans. In addition to baseball kicking off, locals can also enjoy games throughout the month from the Vancouver Canadians, Whitecaps, Canucks Playoff, and the Vancouver Bandits.
Science World – Dream Tomorrow Today Exhibit
From now until the end of May, Science World’s Dream Tomorrow Today Exhibit will feature interactive, hands-on displays where kids and adults can explore and learn more about the challenges of today and the innovations of tomorrow.
When & Where: January 26 – May 5 at Science World
Cost: $33.20 for adults and $22.50 for kids.
Fly Over Canada – 3 Unique shows
Fly Over Canada allows you to see the world in a completely different way, capturing sights and stories from spectacular places. This Spring, there are 3 shows available
- Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies (January 22 – June 30)
When & Where: Ongoing at Canada Place
Cost: $35
Vancouver Aquarium – Monster of the Abyss
Explore Monsters of the Abyss, a captivating exhibit where modern aquatic predators meet their prehistoric counterparts! Encounter live habitats, attend expert-led Animal Talks, and marvel at sculptures and Megalodon jaws. Dive into the limited-time experience at the Vancouver Aquarium.
When & Where: Ongoing at the Vancouver Aquarium
Cost: $39.95 – $53.95
Catch a Movie
Saturday Morning Movie for only $3.99
Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $3.99 +tax. This month’s lineup includes:
- May movies TBA
Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.
When & Where: Every Saturday at participating Cineplex Theatres
Visit a Market
Spring is the perfect time to visit a farmers market. There is a an abundance of markets taking place all over Metro Vancouver, including:
Vancouver
- Riley Park – Summer Market: April 6th – October 26th, 2024 | Saturdays 10am – 2pm
- Trout Lake Farmers’ Market: April 6th – October 26th, 2024 | Saturdays 9am – 2pm
- Kitsilano Farmers’ Market: May 5th – October 27th, 2024 | Sundays 10am – 2pm
- West End Farmers’ Market: May 18th – October 26th, 2024 | Saturdays 9am – 2pm
- Mount Pleasant Farmers’ Market: May 19th – October 27th, 2024 | Sundays 10am – 2pm
- Downtown Farmers’ Market: June 5th – December 18th, 2024 | Wednesdays 2 – 6pm
- UBC Farmers’ Market: June 1st – November 30th, 2024 |Saturdays 10am – 2pm | June 4th – October 29th, 2024 | Tuesdays 4 – 6pm
- False Creek Farmers’ Market: June 6th – October 3rd, 2024 | Thursdays 3pm – 7pm
North Vancouver & West Vancouver:
- Civic Plaza Market: May 31 – September 27th | Wednesdays 3pm -7pm
- Market at the Quay Farmers’ Market: May 29th – October 9th, 2024 | Wednesdays 3pm – 7pm
- Loutet Farm Community Market: June 6th – September 14th, 2024 | Saturdays 10am – 2pm, Wednesdays 2pm – 4pm
- Ambleside Farmers’ Market: May 5th – October 27th, 2024 | Sundays 9am – 2pm
Burnaby & New Westminster
- Burnaby City Hall Farmers’ Market: May 4th – October 26th, 2024 | Saturdays 9am – 2pm
- Brentwood Artisan Farmers’ Market: June 2nd – Septmber 29th | Sundays 10am – 2pm
- Nikkei Garden Farmers’ Market: June 9th – October 27th, 2024 | Sundays 10am – 2pm
- New West Farmers’ Market: March 28th – November 7th, 2024 | Thursdays 3pm – 7pm
Tri-Cities
- Coquitlam Farmers’ Market: May 5th – October 30th, 2024 | 9am – 1pm
- Port Coquitlam Farmers’ Market: June 6th – September 26th, 2024 | Thursdays 3pm – 7pm
Port Moody Summer Farmers’ Market: June 5th – October 9th, 2024 | Wednesdays 3pm – 7pm
Richmond
- Kwantlen Street Market: May 14th – November 26th, 2024 | Tuesdays 12pm – 4pm
- Steveston Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market: May 5 – September 15 | Sundays 10:30am – 3:30 pm
Delta
- Southlands Tsawwassen Farmers’ Market: June 8th – November 9th, 2024 | Alternating Saturdays 10am – 3pm
- Ladner Village Market: June 11th – September 10th, 2024 | Sundays 10am – 4pm (Bi-Weekly)
Langley
- Fort Langley Village Farmers’ Market: April 6th – December 7th, 2024 | Saturdays 9am – 3pm
- Langley Community Farmer’s Market: June 5th – September 18th, 2024 | Wednesdays 3pm – 7pm
Surrey
- Surrey Urban Farmers’ Market: June 15th – October 10th, 2024 | Saturdays 10am – 3pm
- Clayton Community Farmers’ Market: May 5th – October 15th, 2024 | Sundays (Bi-Weekly) 10am – 3pm
- White Rock Farmers’ Market: April 21st – October 13th, 2024 | Sundays 10am – 2pm
For more upcoming events, check out our new events calendar.