29+ Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This May

May is here! The days are longer, weather is warming up, and it is Metro Vancouver at it’s finest. So check out all the fun things you can do in and around town and make sure to make the most out of the good weather.

From the reopening of markets to the return of Playland, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. So jump in and fill out your social calendar!

Things To Do In Vancouver This May

Asian Heritage Month (May 1-3)

Asian Heritage Month is celebrated every May in Vancouver, showcasing the rich cultural diversity and contributions of the city’s Asian communities. The month is filled with various events, exhibitions, performances, and workshops highlighting the traditions, art, and history of Asian cultures in the region. Events includes:

Special Events at the Chinese Canadian Museum

ExplorASIAN Festival has a series of events TBA

When & Where: May 1-31 throughout Metro Vancouver

Cost: Varies

La Pizza Week (May 1-7)

If you needed an excuse to eat some pizza, this is it. Support local restaurants during La Pizza Week from May 1 to 7. Participating eateries will offer special menus, with some pretty unique pizza offerings. It’s all for a good cause too, with a portion of proceeds going to charity.

When & Where: May 1-7 throughout Metro Vancouver

Cost: Varies

Jurassic Quest Vancouver (Vancouver May 2-5) (Abbotsford May 10-12)

This is the closest it gets to being in Jurassic Park. This festival will bring life-size dinosaurs animated to be realer-than-ever.

This is Canada’s biggest dinosaur event. Enjoy hands-on activities and family fun with life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, themed rides, live dinosaur shows, and interactive science and art activities. Explore a giant fossil dig, real fossils, a soft play area for young children, photo opportunities, and a video tour with our dinosaur trainers.

When & Where: May 2-5 at Pacific Coliseum,100 North Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Cost: $28.88

The Royal Canadian International Circus – Surrey (May 2-12)

The all-new Royal Canadian International Circus is coming to Surrey this May. They will also be going to Richmond later in the month. Organizers say it will mesmerize, astound, thrill, and captivate audiences “beyond the extraordinary.” It’s a fun time for adults and children alike.

When & Where: May 2-12 at Guildford Town Centre, 10355 152 St, Surrey

Cost: $35

Art Gallery Free Entry (May 3) FREE

The Vancouver Art Gallery is free on the first Friday of every month. Attendees can enter between 4 and 8 pm. They will be offering educational tours and other programming free of charge. It’s also worth mentioning that children and teens aged 18 and under can visit the art gallery for free at any time, thanks to a program launched last summer that runs for five years.

When & Where: May 3 from 4-8pm at 750 Hornby St, Vancouver

Cost: Free admission (pre-registration is recommended)

Burnaby Village Museum Reopens (May 4 – Sept 1) FREE

The Burnaby Village Museum, a beloved and free attraction in British Columbia, is set to reopen for the season on May 4. With its commitment to preserving and showcasing local history in an engaging and interactive way, visitors can explore its historic buildings, exhibits, and beautiful surroundings.

When & Where: May 4 – Sept 1, Tuesday through Saturdays from 11 am – 4:30 pm

Cost: Free admission

TJ FEST (May 4-5) FREE

Get ready, the annual TJ Fest 2024 is back and better than ever. This year’s festival promises to be a vibrant and inclusive celebration of Taiwanese culture, community collaboration, and, of course, mouthwatering culinary experiences.

When & Where: May 4-5 at 3426 Smith Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free admission

Hong Kong Fair (May 5) FREE

Vancouver Hong Kong Fair: The Largest Hong Konger cultural celebration in Canada is back bigger than ever. This year’s event will feature both indoors and outdoor space, featuring treasures from Hong Konger artisans and small businesses, delicious street food and live performances.

When & Where: May 5 from 11am – 7 pm at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free admission

Ending: Tulip Festivals

Be sure to check out the beautiful tulip fields before they end for the season. There are multiple places to check out within a 2 hour drive of Vancouver. Including:

Chilliwack Botanica Tulip Festival – Ending Mid May

Harrison Tulip Festival – Ending May 5

Abbotsford + Chilliwack – Ending Mid May

Cost: Ranges from $7-$20

Shipyards Night Market Reopens (May 10 – Sept 13) FREE

The popular North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is set to return this May. The free waterfront market is a perfect place to spend a relaxing evening with family and friends, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and exploring the best of the local community.

When & Where: Every Friday from May 10 – Sept 13 at North Vancouver’s Shipyards.

Cost: Free admission

Port Coquitlam May Day Parade (May 11) FREE

May Days, Port Coquitlam’s annual spring festival, has been celebrated since 1923, celebrating the community by coming together through music, dance, food and more.

The festival begins with the May Day Opening Ceremony on May 5 at the Port Coquitlam Community Centre, featuring Maypole dancing by local children, dance performances, and the introduction of the 2024 May Day Royal Party.

And ends on May 11,with thousands of people from across Metro Vancouver will gather in downtown Port Coquitlam for the annual Rotary May Day Parade.

When & Where: Parade is on May 11th from 11am starting at Shaughnessy Street and Kelly Ave in Port Coquitlam

Cost: Free

Burnaby – Nikkei Spring Bazaar (May 11) FREE

Discover Japanese items, spring plants, and food at affordable prices! The flea market situated within Hayashi Hall features a diverse selection of gently used Japanese items, ranging from tableware and home decor to Japanese dolls, kimono and yukatas.

When & Where: May 11 from 11am – 4 pm at Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre, 6688 Southoaks Crescent, Burnaby

Cost: Free admission

Steveston Spot Prawn Festival (May 15 – June 16)

Spot Prawn season takes place in Vancouver from Mid May – Early June. During this time, seafood lovers can get their hands on some amazingly fresh spot prawns. The docks at Steveston allow the public to these fresh from the sea and sold right from the vessel. They will also be hosting a food festival later in the season.

When & Where: May 15 – June 16 at Steveston Harbour, 3800 Bayview Street, Richmond

Cost: Free admission, Prawn prices TBA

Vancouver International Children’s Festival (May 27 – June 2)

The Vancouver International Children’s Festival is set to return to Granville Island this spring, offering a magical experience for children.

Families can enjoy a range of captivating performances, workshops, and interactive activities. It’s the perfect opportunity to inspire and entertain young audiences while celebrating creativity and imagination.

Events includes:

Local performers like: Missy D, 360 Allstar, Nimihitown, Otosan, and more

World premiere of the ‘The Papa Penguin Play’ at Carousel Theatre

Onsite Activities

And more

When & Where: May 27- June 2 at Granville Island, Vancouver

Cost: varies

The Royal Canadian International Circus – Richmond (May 16-20)

The all-new Royal Canadian International Circus is coming to Richmond this May, following their visit to Surrey earlier in the month.

Organizers say it will mesmerize, astound, thrill, and captivate audiences “beyond the extraordinary.” It’s a fun time for adults and children alike.

When & Where: May 16-20 at Lansdowne Centre, 5300 No. 3 Rd, Richmond

Cost: $35

Food Truck Festival – Mother’s Day Edition @BCIT (May 11-12) FREE Admission

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is hosting a massive Food Truck Festival in Burnaby this spring, just in time for Mother’s day! It promises to be a delicious event for foodies and casual diners alike.

When & Where: May 11-12 at BCIT, 3700 Willingdon Ave, Burnaby

Cost: Free admission

Cloverdale Rodeo (May 17-20)

This rodeo and country fair is one of Western Canada’s most popular family events.

The Cloverdale Rodeo is proud to host 96 of the world’s best cowboys and cowgirls in an unique invitational rodeo format that ensures the sports premier athletes are showcased throughout five rodeo performances.

When & Where: May 17-20 at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, 17607-17905 62 Ave, Surrey

Cost: $10-$50

Kitsilano Pool Reopening (May 17)

The city of Vancouver usually reopens their pools and spray parks in May, along with providing lifeguards at the local beaches.

This includes the popular Kits pool, scheduled to reopen early this year as well. The pool was facing repair issues last Summer, but thankfully it is set to open on time this year.

The popular Kits pool is scheduled to reopen early this year as well. The pool was facing repair issues last Summer, but thankfully it is set to open on time this year.

When & Where: Opening long weekend – May 17th weekend at 2305 Cornwall Ave, Vancouver

Cost: Registration online preferred .Cost varies

Playland set to Open (May 18)

Vancouver’s Spring just isn’t the same without a visit to our iconic amusement park. Playland will reopen its doors on May 18th. Welcoming back visitors for another year of thrills and excitement that Playland is famous for.

This year they will also be launching their new roller coaster, ThunderVolt, which will be the fastest launch coaster in Canada! https://604now.com/playland-investing-9-million-for-canada-fastest-launch-coaster/

When & Where: Select days from May 18 – Sept 1 at 2901 E Hastings St, Vancouver

Cost: From $33-$55

Colour Fest Coquitlam (May 18)

Diwali Fest is hosting their annual Holi festival at Town Centre Park in Coquitlam. Colour Fest 2024 celebrates the ancient Indian spring festival, Holi, which marks the arrival of spring, the end of winter, and the blossoming of love, as well as a time of renewal and reconciliation.

The event will feature a variety of music and dance performances, a Colour Zone, and a South Asian Night Market.

When & Where: May 18 from 5 pm at 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Cost: $34

Vancouver Bandit Home Opener (May 23)

The Vancouver Bandits are set to return for another great season. The team is ready to captivate basketball fans with an electrifying display of talent. As they hit the court this Spring, the Bandits are set to deliver an unforgettable experience with their revamped roster and thrilling in-game entertainment.

When & Where: May 23 at Langley Events Centre, 7888 200 St, Langley Twp

Cost: varies

Sober Bike Rave (May 24) FREE

The Sober Bike Rave is back for another year, offering a one-of-a-kind experience. The dynamic dance floor is ever-changing, with everyone dressed in funky, colorful attire. Flashing lights and blossoming smiles add to the vibrant atmosphere.

What sets this bike rave apart is that it’s completely free of drugs and alcohol.

When & Where: May 24th from 7pm at Stanley Park

Cost: Free

New West Hyack Parade & Festival in the Park (May 25) FREE

The streets of New Westminster will be transformed for the Hyack International Parade. This is the largest family-oriented parade in our province. With over 120 entries from all across BC, Washington, and Oregon, this vibrant and lively procession brings together an array of floats, marching bands, community groups, mascots, and performance artists. The free event is a spectacle of energy, color, and entertainment that you should definitely check out.

When & Where: May 25 from 11am – 4 pm at Tipperary Park, 315 Queens Ave, New Westminster

Cost: Free

SFDS Spring Fair in Burnaby (May 25) FREE

This free event will feature a variety of activities for all ages to enjoy, with live entertainment that includes dancing, music performances and attractions, inflatable play areas and much more.

It is an excellent opportunity for families with young children to celebrate the diversity and unity of the community and especially have fun together.

When & Where: May 25 from 10 am at Rene Memorial Park

Cost: Free

Vancouver Whitecap vs Messi’s team (May 25)

The Vancouver Whitecaps is scheduled to host Lionel Messi and his team, Inter Miami CF this May.

While no player’s participation is guaranteed due to potential injuries or other issues, there are strong indications that Messi will play at BC Place.This could potentially lead to a complete sellout for the Whitecaps’ MLS match on May 25, possibly marking the first-ever sellout in the team’s history.

When & Where: May 25 at BC Place, 777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver

Cost: Varies

Ladner May Days (May 26-27) FREE

Ladner May Day starts with a pancake breakfast, followed by the May Days Parade at noon, showcasing the May Royal Court float. Watch as local community members walk through Ladner Village, greeting local businesses, entertainers, school groups, dance teams, and many more.

The parade concludes at the stage in Memorial Park, where the traditional Maypole dance and May Royal Court crowning ceremony are held.

When & Where: May 16, parade starts at 11 am at Delta St and Trennant St.

Cost: Free

Thomas the train – Squamish (May 26-26 & June 1/2)

Every year, families in British Columbia eagerly anticipate the arrival of a beloved blue engine at the Railway Museum of BC: Thomas the Tank Engine.

For 2 weekends, this annual event transforms the museum into a bustling hub of excitement and adventure for children and adults alike.

When & Where: May 25-26 and June 1-2 at the Railway Museum of British Columbia, 39645 Government Rd, Squamish

Cost: $37.45

Vancouver Granville Island Spot Prawn Festival (May 26) FREE

Metro Vancouver’s Spot prawn season is coming up, and seafood lovers can get their hands on some fresh spot prawns at the annual Spot Prawn Festival taking place at the False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf.

Attendees will have access to the docks, can watch cooking demos and partake in a number of other activities. They can also enjoy a variety of spot prawn dishes: Spot Prawn Bisque for $10 and Spot Prawn Brunch for $79.

When & Where: May 26th from 11:00 at False Creek Fishermen’s Wharf, 1505 West 1st Ave, Vancouver

Cost: Free admission

Ongoing Things To Do

Catch a Game

Spring is an exciting season for sport fans. In addition to baseball kicking off, locals can also enjoy games throughout the month from the Vancouver Canadians, Whitecaps, Canucks Playoff, and the Vancouver Bandits.

Science World – Dream Tomorrow Today Exhibit

From now until the end of May, Science World’s Dream Tomorrow Today Exhibit will feature interactive, hands-on displays where kids and adults can explore and learn more about the challenges of today and the innovations of tomorrow.

When & Where: January 26 – May 5 at Science World

Cost: $33.20 for adults and $22.50 for kids.

Fly Over Canada – 3 Unique shows

Fly Over Canada allows you to see the world in a completely different way, capturing sights and stories from spectacular places. This Spring, there are 3 shows available

Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies (January 22 – June 30)

When & Where: Ongoing at Canada Place

Cost: $35

Vancouver Aquarium – Monster of the Abyss

Explore Monsters of the Abyss, a captivating exhibit where modern aquatic predators meet their prehistoric counterparts! Encounter live habitats, attend expert-led Animal Talks, and marvel at sculptures and Megalodon jaws. Dive into the limited-time experience at the Vancouver Aquarium.

When & Where: Ongoing at the Vancouver Aquarium

Cost: $39.95 – $53.95

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $3.99

Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $3.99 +tax. This month’s lineup includes:

May movies TBA

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: Every Saturday at participating Cineplex Theatres

Visit a Market

Spring is the perfect time to visit a farmers market. There is a an abundance of markets taking place all over Metro Vancouver, including:

Vancouver

Riley Park – Summer Market: April 6th – October 26th, 2024 | Saturdays 10am – 2pm

Trout Lake Farmers’ Market: April 6th – October 26th, 2024 | Saturdays 9am – 2pm

Kitsilano Farmers’ Market: May 5th – October 27th, 2024 | Sundays 10am – 2pm

West End Farmers’ Market: May 18th – October 26th, 2024 | Saturdays 9am – 2pm

Mount Pleasant Farmers’ Market: May 19th – October 27th, 2024 | Sundays 10am – 2pm

Downtown Farmers’ Market: June 5th – December 18th, 2024 | Wednesdays 2 – 6pm

UBC Farmers’ Market: June 1st – November 30th, 2024 |Saturdays 10am – 2pm | June 4th – October 29th, 2024 | Tuesdays 4 – 6pm

False Creek Farmers’ Market: June 6th – October 3rd, 2024 | Thursdays 3pm – 7pm

North Vancouver & West Vancouver:

Civic Plaza Market: May 31 – September 27th | Wednesdays 3pm -7pm

Market at the Quay Farmers’ Market: May 29th – October 9th, 2024 | Wednesdays 3pm – 7pm

Loutet Farm Community Market: June 6th – September 14th, 2024 | Saturdays 10am – 2pm, Wednesdays 2pm – 4pm

Ambleside Farmers’ Market: May 5th – October 27th, 2024 | Sundays 9am – 2pm

Burnaby & New Westminster

Burnaby City Hall Farmers’ Market: May 4th – October 26th, 2024 | Saturdays 9am – 2pm

Brentwood Artisan Farmers’ Market: June 2nd – Septmber 29th | Sundays 10am – 2pm

Nikkei Garden Farmers’ Market: June 9th – October 27th, 2024 | Sundays 10am – 2pm

New West Farmers’ Market: March 28th – November 7th, 2024 | Thursdays 3pm – 7pm

Tri-Cities

Coquitlam Farmers’ Market: May 5th – October 30th, 2024 | 9am – 1pm

Port Coquitlam Farmers’ Market: June 6th – September 26th, 2024 | Thursdays 3pm – 7pm

Port Moody Summer Farmers’ Market: June 5th – October 9th, 2024 | Wednesdays 3pm – 7pm

Richmond

Kwantlen Street Market: May 14th – November 26th, 2024 | Tuesdays 12pm – 4pm

Steveston Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market: May 5 – September 15 | Sundays 10:30am – 3:30 pm

Delta

Southlands Tsawwassen Farmers’ Market: June 8th – November 9th, 2024 | Alternating Saturdays 10am – 3pm

Ladner Village Market: June 11th – September 10th, 2024 | Sundays 10am – 4pm (Bi-Weekly)

Langley

Fort Langley Village Farmers’ Market: April 6th – December 7th, 2024 | Saturdays 9am – 3pm

Langley Community Farmer’s Market: June 5th – September 18th, 2024 | Wednesdays 3pm – 7pm

Surrey

Surrey Urban Farmers’ Market: June 15th – October 10th, 2024 | Saturdays 10am – 3pm

Clayton Community Farmers’ Market: May 5th – October 15th, 2024 | Sundays (Bi-Weekly) 10am – 3pm

White Rock Farmers’ Market: April 21st – October 13th, 2024 | Sundays 10am – 2pm

For more upcoming events, check out our new events calendar.