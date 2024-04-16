TouchScapes: 3D Art Exhibition for the Visually Impaired
Join us for the premiere of “TouchScapes,” a 3D art exhibition tailored for individuals with visual impairments and sensory needs, hosted by the New Art Foundation of Vancouver (NAFVan) in partnership with Voices for Hope Foundation and supported by Canada’s Walk of Fame.
The Opening Day is on May 4th, 2-5 PM.
TouchScapes offers an immersive experience with seven 3D art pieces, including works by Magritte, Picasso, O’Keeffe, and Kandinsky, alongside pieces by Vancouver’s own Lily Bai.
This exhibition transcends traditional art presentations, allowing visitors to physically interact with the artworks, complemented by Braille descriptions to enhance accessibility. Volunteers will be on hand to assist and guide attendees through this innovative exploration of art. The exhibition will run from April 28th to June 1st on Saturdays and Sundays.
Book Your Visit:
When: The Opening Day is May 4th from 2 pm to 5 pm.
- The exhibition will be open two days a week on Saturdays and Sundays till June 1st from 12 pm to 4 pm.
Where: Gryphon Experience Gallery
Cost: It is free! However, visits are by registration only.
- To visit the exhibition, you will need to complete the registration. Please schedule your visit by filling out the form at https://www.nafvan.com/touchscapes-registration-form.
Learn More:
For additional information, visit our exhibition page at https://www.nafvan.com/touchscapes-exhibition.
We look forward to welcoming you!