Flavor Camp: Canadian Whisky Tasting Class
If you are already a fan of whisky, or curious about how to taste whisky in a whole new way – this Flavor Camp tasting is for you!
In this class, you will have a multi-sensory experience where you learn from Flavor Camp Expert, writer, and consultant, Reece Sims about the complex profiles of 8 whiskies from across Canada, how they compare based on the different flavor camps that they fall into, and how you can apply this knowledge practically for future tastings.
Use the promo code “604NOW” for 10% off your tickets!
Come for a uniquely crafted, fun, educational, and whisky-forward experience where you will leave with a new understanding of whisky and enhance your overall enjoyment of spirits!
Event Details
Where: At Suite Genius, 225 W 8th Ave #300, Vancouver
When: There are two class time options happening on Saturday, May 4th:
- Class 1 – 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm
- Class 2 – 7:30pm – 9:00 pm
Tickets: Now available online for $39+tax and fees. Use the promo code “604NOW” for 10% off your tickets!
—
19+ only
Over the course of the 90 minute class, you’ll be tasting 8 different samples so please don’t plan to drive. Because this is a spirits tasting focusing on the aroma and taste of the featured brands, please refrain from wearing heavy deodorants, perfumes, or bringing outside foods into the venue.