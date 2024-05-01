Live Nation is selling Vancouver Concert Tickets for only $25

Live Nation’s highly anticipated Concert Week is back!
From May 8 to 14, music and comedy fans in Canada and the US can take advantage of a unique opportunity to purchase tickets for just $25. This exciting promotion offers fans the chance to attend concerts and comedy shows featuring their favorite artists at an incredibly affordable price.
Live Nation’s Concert Week is a great way for fans to experience live entertainment at a fraction of the usual cost.
During this limited-time event, concertgoers can buy tickets to over 5,000 Live Nation shows scheduled to take place throughout the year. This offer includes performances by over 900 artists from across North America, covering a broad range of genres. Whether you’re into pop, Latin, hip-hop, country, R&B, rock, metal, electronic, or other musical styles, there’s something for everyone.
Live Nation’s Concert Week 2024
The following is a list of just some of the acts participating in this exciting event:
- 21 Savage
- A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
- AJR
- Alanis Morissette
- Avril Lavigne
- Bash for the World
- Blink-182
- Bret Michaels
- Brooks & Dunn
- Bryson Tiller
- Bush
- Cage the Elephant
- Caifanes & Café Tacvba
- Celeste Barber
- Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire
- Cigarettes After Sex
- Cody Jinks
- Cole Swindell
- Creed
- Dan + Shay
- Dane Cook
- Dashboard Confessional
- Deep Purple
- Dierks Bentley
- Dita Von Teese
- The Doobie Brothers
- Drive-By Truckers
- Feid
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Grupo Firme
- Gunna
- Halestorm & I Prevail
- Hank Williams Jr.
- Hootie & The Blowfish
- Iron Maiden
- Jacob Collier
- Janet Jackson
- Jason Aldean
- John Fogerty
- Jordan Davis
- Justin Moore & Randy Houser
- Kidz Bop Kids
- Kings of Leon
- Korn
- Lainey Wilson
- Lawrence
- Limp Bizkit
- Luke Bryan
- Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top
- Maggie Rogers
- Maren Morris
- The Marías
- The Marley Brothers
- Maroon 5
- Maxwell
- Megadeth
- Meghan Trainor
- Missy Elliott
- The National and The War on Drugs
- Needtobreathe
- New Kids on the Block
- Niall Horan
- Outlaw Music Festival
- P!NK
- Parker McCollum
- Peso Pluma
- Pixies and Modest Mouse
- The Queens of R&B: Xscape & SWV
- Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Sam Hunt
- Sammy Hagar
- Santana and Counting Crows
- Sarah McLachlan
- Sean Paul
- Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads
- The Smashing Pumpkins
- Staind & Breaking Benjamin
- Stone Temple Pilots & +LIVE+
- Styx & Foreigner
- Sum 41
- Third Eye Blind
- Thirty Seconds to Mars
- Tim McGraw
- TK Kirkland
- Train & REO Speedwagon
- Two Door Cinema Club
- Tye Tribbett
- Vampire Weekend
- Whiskey Myers
- Whitney Cummings
- And many more!
How to get tickets
You can purchase tickets on the Live Nation website. Once you’ve picked a show eligible for the promotion, find a ticket option labeled “Concert Week Promotion” before adding it to your cart and checking out. This offer includes all fees in the $25 ticket price.
Tickets are expected to sell out quickly, so be sure to secure yours as soon as possible!
Early access starts on May 7 starting at 10 am ET. General public tickets starts May 8 at 10am ET and goes till May 14, while supplies last. You can check out their website here for more information.
