Live Nation is selling Vancouver Concert Tickets for only $25

Live Nation’s highly anticipated Concert Week is back!

From May 8 to 14, music and comedy fans in Canada and the US can take advantage of a unique opportunity to purchase tickets for just $25. This exciting promotion offers fans the chance to attend concerts and comedy shows featuring their favorite artists at an incredibly affordable price.

RELATED: Vancouver Concerts You Can Look Forward To In 2024

Live Nation’s Concert Week is a great way for fans to experience live entertainment at a fraction of the usual cost.

During this limited-time event, concertgoers can buy tickets to over 5,000 Live Nation shows scheduled to take place throughout the year. This offer includes performances by over 900 artists from across North America, covering a broad range of genres. Whether you’re into pop, Latin, hip-hop, country, R&B, rock, metal, electronic, or other musical styles, there’s something for everyone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Live Nation Concerts (@livenation)

Live Nation’s Concert Week 2024

The following is a list of just some of the acts participating in this exciting event:

21 Savage

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

AJR

Alanis Morissette

Avril Lavigne

Bash for the World

Blink-182

Bret Michaels

Brooks & Dunn

Bryson Tiller

Bush

Cage the Elephant

Caifanes & Café Tacvba

Celeste Barber

Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire

Cigarettes After Sex

Cody Jinks

Cole Swindell

Creed

Dan + Shay

Dane Cook

Dashboard Confessional

Deep Purple

Dierks Bentley

Dita Von Teese

The Doobie Brothers

Drive-By Truckers

Feid

Five Finger Death Punch

Grupo Firme

Gunna

Halestorm & I Prevail

Hank Williams Jr.

Hootie & The Blowfish

Iron Maiden

Jacob Collier

Janet Jackson

Jason Aldean

John Fogerty

Jordan Davis

Justin Moore & Randy Houser

Kidz Bop Kids

Kings of Leon

Korn

Lainey Wilson

Lawrence

Limp Bizkit

Luke Bryan

Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top

Maggie Rogers

Maren Morris

The Marías

The Marley Brothers

Maroon 5

Maxwell

Megadeth

Meghan Trainor

Missy Elliott

The National and The War on Drugs

Needtobreathe

New Kids on the Block

Niall Horan

Outlaw Music Festival

P!NK

Parker McCollum

Peso Pluma

Pixies and Modest Mouse

The Queens of R&B: Xscape & SWV

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Sam Hunt

Sammy Hagar

Santana and Counting Crows

Sarah McLachlan

Sean Paul

Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads

The Smashing Pumpkins

Staind & Breaking Benjamin

Stone Temple Pilots & +LIVE+

Styx & Foreigner

Sum 41

Third Eye Blind

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Tim McGraw

TK Kirkland

Train & REO Speedwagon

Two Door Cinema Club

Tye Tribbett

Vampire Weekend

Whiskey Myers

Whitney Cummings

And many more!

How to get tickets

You can purchase tickets on the Live Nation website. Once you’ve picked a show eligible for the promotion, find a ticket option labeled “Concert Week Promotion” before adding it to your cart and checking out. This offer includes all fees in the $25 ticket price.

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly, so be sure to secure yours as soon as possible!

Early access starts on May 7 starting at 10 am ET. General public tickets starts May 8 at 10am ET and goes till May 14, while supplies last. You can check out their website here for more information.