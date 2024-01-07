Are you a music lover looking for an unforgettable concert experience? If so 2024 is going to be an exciting year for you.

From legendary bands like The Rolling Stones to chart-topping pop stars like Taylor Swift, Vancouver’s concert calendar is packed with exciting shows that are sure to leave you with lasting memories.

Here are some of Vancouver’s biggest concerts of 2024 that you’re not going to want to miss.

Vancouver Concerts in 2024

Ice Cube – February 20

Ice Cube, born O’Shea Jackson Sr., hails from Los Angeles, California, known for his roles as a rapper, actor, and filmmaker. He grew to fame in the 90s with with his NWA bandmates, and is often credited for sparking the widespread popularity of gangsta rap. He is starting his Straight Into Canada Tour in Abbotsford this February, before heading across Canada and the US.

When & Where: February 20 at Abbotsford Centre, 33800 King Rd, Abbotsford

Madonna – February 21 Madonna, often referred to as the “Queen of Pop,” is a global icon known for her groundbreaking music career, pushing boundaries in both fashion and music since the 1980s. Her The Celebration Tour was postponed from last Summer to health issues but the legendary pop star will take the stage at Rogers Arena this February. When & Where: February 21 at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver Noah Kahan – March 26 Noah Kahan, an American singer-songwriter, inked a deal with Republic Records in 2017. His breakout track, “Hurt Somebody,” attained gold status in the United States and made waves in various international music charts. His Vancouver show has been listed as sold out, so those lucky enough to grab tickets will definitely enjoy his show this March at Rogers Arena. When & Where: March 26 at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver Tim McGraw – March 27 Samuel Timothy McGraw, an American country artist, songwriter, record producer, and actor, has unveiled 16 studio albums, with 10 of them reaching the top spot on the Top Country Albums charts. Scheduled for a tour across Canada and America, he’s set to include Vancouver in his lineup this March. When & Where: March 27 at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver Diljit Dosanjh – April 27 Diljit Dosanjh, one of India’s leading stars; actor, singer, songwriter and widely known as the ‘Super Singh of Punjab,’ is about to make history in Vancouver by hosting the largest Punjabi show ever outside India. When & Where: April 27 at BC Place, 777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver Tyla – April 28 South African singer Tyla is coming to Vancouver this Spring. The 21 year old singer is best known for her viral hit “Water” that earned her a Grammy nomination. When & Where: April 28 at the Commodore Ballroom, 868 Granville St, Vancouver Simon & Garfunkel – May 26 Simon & Garfunkel, the iconic American folk-rock duo comprised of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, gained fame in the 1960s with their harmonious vocals and timeless hits like “The Sound of Silence” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” When & Where: May 26 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, 630 Hamilton St, Vancouver The Rolling Stones – July 5 The Rolling Stones, a legendary English rock band comprises of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, Ronnie Wood, and past members including Brian Jones and Bill Wyman, their electrifying stage presence and iconic hits like “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and “Paint It Black” solidified their status as rock icons. With a career spanning over five decades, The Rolling Stones remain a cultural phenomenon, celebrated for their energetic live performances, enduring music catalog, and significant influence on the evolution of rock music worldwide. When & Where: July 5 at BC Place, 777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver Tyler Childers – August 8 Timothy Tyler Childers, an American singer-songwriter, blends elements of neotraditional country, bluegrass, and folk in his music. His breakthrough album “Purgatory” debuted in August 2017, and since then, Childers has unveiled six studio albums along with several EPs and singles. When & Where: August 8 at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver Olivia Rodrigo – August 9 Olivia Rodrigo is a breakout pop sensation recognized for her powerful songwriting and emotive vocals, gaining immense popularity with her debut single “drivers license.” The American singer, Olivia Rodrigo is bringing her Guts World Tour to Canada! Fans will be able to catch her live in Vancouver this August. When & Where: August 9 at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver Pink – September 6-7 If you’re a rock star and got your rock moves, check out Pink in Vancouver. The pop superstar’s concert was delayed last Fall, but fans of the show can finally enjoy the show this year. When & Where: September 6 & 7 at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver Lainey Wilson – September 26 Lainey Wilson is a rising country music artist known for her soulful voice and authentic songwriting, blending traditional country roots with modern storytelling. Her music resonates with fans for its heartfelt lyrics and genuine, down-to-earth style, establishing her as a promising talent in the country music scene. When & Where: September 26 at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band – November 22 Bruce Springsteen is an iconic American singer-songwriter and rock musician known for his poetic lyrics and energetic live performances. With timeless albums like “Born to Run” and “Born in the U.S.A.,” Springsteen’s music resonates with themes of working-class life, earning him widespread acclaim and a devoted fanbase throughout his illustrious career. When & Where: November 22 at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver Taylor Swift – December 6, 7, and 8 Probably the biggest concert of the year, Taylor Swift has not one, not two, but three performances in Vancouver. It is going to be a epic performance and the city is going to come alive. The globally renowned singer-songwriter recognized for her amazing music is currently one of the most dominant forces in the music industry. When & Where: December 6, 7 % 8 at BC Place, 777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver

Stay connected, as more concerts will be added as they’re announced.