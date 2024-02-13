Usher Past Present Future Tour Vancouver
After his amazing performance at the Super Bowl, Usher announced that he is extending his world tour, and Vancouver is on the list!
He will be performing at Rogers Arena on Thursday, November 7 and Friday, November 8, 2024.
The iconic American singer, is set to captivate Vancouver with his much-anticipated Past, Present, Future tour.
The North American tour includes only two Canadian stops, specifically in Vancouver and Toronto.
With a career spanning decades, Usher has left an indelible mark on the music industry, being a eight-time Grammy winner.
The tour is to promote his latest album “Coming Home” that just released in February 2024.
Guests can expect to hear some of his greatest hits, like “Nice & Slow”, “U Remind Me”, “U Got It Bad”, and “Burn”. As well as his latest hits “Good Good,” “Standing Next To You (USHER Remix),” and “Risk It All.”