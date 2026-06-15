One B.C. hotel spa has just been named among the world’s best for 2026, featuring amazing treatments and endless relaxation.

According to CN Traveler, this spa’s location is for “discerning travelers.” It comes with plenty of natural beauty that the province is so well-known for.

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Best New Hotel Spas in the World

B.C.’s hotel spa made it on to CN Traveler‘s list of best new hotel spas in the world for 2026. It is included amongst other popular vacation locations like Playa del Carmen in Mexico, and Turks & Caicos. While B.C. may not have as much sunshine as those places, it certainly has its own alpine charm.

That’s why it’s the Four Seasons Resort Whistler that was chosen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Four Seasons Resort Whistler (@fswhistler)

“The recent overhaul of the Four Seasons Resort’s spa is leaning into its alpine setting, going well beyond the typical ‘après-ski massage’ fare,” reads CN Traveler.

“Warm-hued materials, and plenty of soft, natural light emulate the natural beauty of Whistler itself. At the center of the renovation is the new Ursa Lounge, a relaxation sanctuary anchored by a glowing ceiling installation inspired by the constellation Ursa Major—before and after treatments, guests slip on noise-cancelling headphones for guided meditations.”

CN Traveler recommends you book the “Magic of the Mountains” experience. This gets you a full-body wild rose scrub, and a body wrap with usnea lichen. Afterwards, you’re treated to a wild rose facial massage and a full-body massage. The experience draws from Squamish knowledge and ethnobotany, “a rare hotel spa treatment that doesn’t just reference place, but feels genuinely informed by it.”

You can check for availability at Booking.com or Expedia.