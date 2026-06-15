Concord Pacific Is Turning False Creek into a Massive World Cup Fan Zone on Match Days

Vancouver is about to experience one of its biggest summers of international soccer ever, and Concord Pacific is bringing the excitement straight to the waterfront.

Concord Pacific, an Official Vancouver World Cup 2026 Host City Supporter, is hosting free community watch parties at their False Creek and Burnaby Presentation Centres, giving residents and locals a place to gather, celebrate, and catch the action together during this summer’s global soccer tournament.

The activations build on Concord Pacific’s long history of bringing major events to public spaces across Metro Vancouver. Over the past 35 years, Concord’s waterfront neighbourhoods have played host to some of the city’s biggest celebrations, including Olympic live sites, the Vancouver International Jazz Festival, Dîner en Blanc, Pride celebrations, the Dragon Boat Festival, and Indy events in Northeast False Creek.

Now, Canada’s largest park space provider is inviting the public back to the waterfront to celebrate the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

False Creek will become an ultimate fan zone

At Concord Pacific Place in False Creek, fans can expect much more than just a giant screen.

The false creek seawall activation at Carrall Street will feature a massive soccer-themed Trionda ball installation designed for photos and videos, plus interactive games, branded giveaways, and family-friendly experiences 4 hours before Vancouver 2026 Host City Matches. .

Locals will also have the chance to win one of six Ultimate Fan Prize Packs by sharing their soccer moments on a public social account and tagging @concordpacific using #concordpacific and #concord26.

For families and younger fans, Science World to bring an interactive soccer and technology experience from the FIFA Museum to Vancouver. The exhibit will explore the connection between sport, innovation, and science through hands-on learning opportunities designed for kids and curious fans alike.

Concord Community park will also play hosts to artists from the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Nations before and after game days. This is an extension to their exhibit at the PNE Fanzone.

Meanwhile, adults heading to False Creek before matches can also enjoy the City of Vancouver’s planned beer garden at Creekside Park, helping turn the neighbourhood into a full day destination for pre-game energy.

Registration and a visit in advance is required to attend

Interest is already high, with more than 1,000 people registered for Concord Pacific’s viewing parties so far.

Spots are limited, and registration is required to secure access to the watch parties.

Residents and locals interested in attending can learn more and register through Concord Pacific’s presentation centres or by calling 604-435-1383.

It is shaping up to be one of the easiest ways to soak in the energy of Vancouver’s biggest summer of soccer, all from the heart of False Creek.

For more information, visit Concord Pacific’s website.