13 Rainy Day Date Ideas In Vancouver That Are Actually Fun

When Raincouver has got you feeling down and you’re looking for a way to escape the wet outdoors, there are plenty of indoor destinations to explore.

From must-try restaurants, cafes, bars and speakeasies to a plethora of local indoor attractions — here’s our guide on how Vancouverites can escape the rain.

Things To Do In Vancouver When It Rains

Hang out with friends at a board game café

Games, snacks and good vibes can be found at this one-of-a-kind shop. At Turquoise Goat Board Game Café, you can play some of your favourite games (including UNO!) while noshing on delicious bites and sipping on creative cocktails.

Their all-day brekkie menu includes a breakfast burrito, Nutella banana stuffed French toast, and a cereal bar, which includes Froot Loops, Cocoa Puffs, Frosted Flakes, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and more. For snacks, dig into gummy candies, popcorn and some decadent baked goods.

Address: 122 W Hastings St, Vancouver

Play at the Rec Room

The Rec Room entertainment centre at the Amazing Brentwood Mall is the perfect adult arcade. They have over 90 arcade games for gamers of all ages. From classics like skee ball and racing to physical games like table tennis and billiards. And the best part yet, there’s food, beer, and live entertainment.

Address: Unit 2106 – 1920 Willingdon Ave, Burnaby

Visit a themed restaurant

Escape to one of these must-visit spots if you want to feel like you’re on a holiday without ever having to leave the city.

Hit up the drive for a big fat Greek dinner at none other than Loula’s located at 1608 Commercial drive in Vancouver. This vibrant space serves up authentic Greek eats, including a series of Mediterranean dips, spanakopita, lamb meatballs, saganaki, Greek salad and roasted chicken. Or head on over to The Shameful Tiki Room on Main street and try their tropical-inspired libations.

There are so many amazing restaurants to see in Vancouver, you’ll need more than one rainy day to try them all.

Discover a hidden bar

Have you discovered Bagheera? The hidden speakeasy concept tucked away in Vancouver’s vibrant Chinatown neighbourhood. Or how about Key Party, inside the façade of an inconspicuous little accounting office, called Zottenberg & Sons Accounting.

In the past few years, Vancouver has become home to many speakeasies and secret bars, perfect for the rainy day adventures.

Take a Fraser Valley Wine Tour

Want an all day activity? Go on a wine tour with your partner or a group of friends. There are many tour available, and are usually a full day event. Like the 5.5 hour tour in the Fraser Valley which includes stops at three wineries in the area. Or Canadian Craft Tours takes a small group of 15 passengers or fewer in a comfortable van to the wineries.

A light lunch of a cheese and charcuterie platter is included.

Address: Usually Departs in Vancouver. Pick up is also available for groups.

Go Brewery hopping in East Van

If beer is more your style, then look no further than a self-guided brewery hop in East Van to brighten up a rainy day.

The neighbourhood is full of must-sip brews, including East Van Brewing Company, R&B Ale & Pizza House, Bomber Brewing and more.

Address: Various locations in East Van

Try out indoor rock climbing

Don’t let the rain damper your adventurous spirit. Take the adventures inside by heading to an indoor rock climbing gym.

Check out The Hive Bouldering Gym (various locations), The Aviary (Vancouver), Clip n’ Climb (Richmond) and Climb Base5 (Coquitlam).

Address: Various locations in Metro Vancouver

Learn something new at Science World

Science World is a popular destination for families, with interactive exhibits and hands-on activities that make learning about science fun. The indoor space is a great place to spend a rainy afternoon, and there’s something for everyone, from toddlers to adults.

Address: 1455 Quebec St, Vancouver

Check out a pop-up exhibit

Vancouver has no shortage of cool events and exhibits. From immersive galleries to a variety of festivals, there is always something happening that is new and exciting.

Relax at a spa

Whether you choose to stay in the city or take a small weekend trip away, Vancouver has no shortage of spas to choose from. A rainy day is the perfect excuse to pamper yourself. There are plenty of options, from luxury spas with extensive treatments to more affordable options. Spend the day getting a massage, soaking in a hot tub, or simply relaxing in a peaceful environment.

Immerse yourself in VR

Greater Vancouver offers a wide range of virtual reality (VR) experiences for locals and tourists alike. VR gaming can provide a sense of presence and immersion that is difficult to achieve with traditional gaming. It allows players to fully immerse themselves in a game’s world, and the ability to interact with the environment and characters in a more natural way can make the experience feel more realistic and engaging.

Address: There are a large number of VR game studios in Greater Vancouver.

Make a new aquatic friend at the Aquarium

The Vancouver Aquarium is a great place to spend a rainy day. You can explore the indoor exhibits, which include a variety of marine life, such as jellyfish, sea otters, and beluga whales. The aquarium also offers daily shows and interactive experiences, making it a fun and educational destination for people of all ages.

Address: 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Find a favourite new coffee shop

There is no shortage of cool coffee shops in Greater Vancouver to check out. And there’s no better way to beat the rainy day blues than by sitting in a warm cafe and enjoying a hot cup of coffee while people watching.

From Nemesis in Vancouver, where you can dig into an incredible selection of pastries and other must-taste items in the sprawling 2,000-square-foot space. To Cafe Etoile in Langley, where they serve 13 types of waffles with a variety of delicious toppings. If you need more inspiration, take a look at our guide on 6 Hidden Cafes In Vancouver You Need To Check Out.

