6 Hidden Cafes In Vancouver You Need To Check Out

Tired of your usual coffee order and all of those cookie-cutter cafes? Then get your morning caffeine fix at one of these cafes in Vancouver.

These trendy hidden gem coffee shops are sure to hit the spot.

Hidden Gem Cafes in Vancouver

Wilder Snail

Fuel up for the day ahead at this quaint cafe and convenience store on Keefer serving up coffee, baked goods and a small selection of grocery items.

People watch with prime seating at one of their sidewalk tables.

Address: 799 Keefer Street

The Mighty Oak

Stop by this elegant space that is part coffee shop and part grocery store.

The Mighty Oak is a one stop shop offering espresso drinks, baked goods, sandwiches and gourmet foods all under one roof.

Address: 198 W 18th Ave

Lost and Found Cafe

Visit this chill cafe featuring a bohemian vibe in Gastown.

Lost and Found Cafe whips up some java and classic breakfast and lunch fare amid local artwork. It’s sure to spark some creativity, making it a popular spot amongst creatives.

Address: 33 W Hastings St

Kranky Cafe

Add this unique spot to your list of must-try cafes.

This cozy and quirky coffee shop offers customers sandwiches and Jamaican patties, plus homemade baked goods, beer and wine.

Address: 228 E 4th Ave

Commercial Street Cafe

Discover this modern cafe right on Commercial.

Commercial Street Cafe serves a variety of baked goods, as well as other breakfast and lunch items sourced from local vendors.

Address: 3599 Commercial St

Caffè Cittadella

This one-of-a-kind two-story cafe can be found in a restored house with a patio.

Caffè Cittadella’s menu features everything from coffee and pastries to hearty sandwiches.

Address: 2310 Ash St

