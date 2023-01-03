There is nothing better a leisurely meal of eggs benedict or freshly made waffles with friends over a good conversation.

With the weather warming up, it is the perfect time to make plans and catch up with your friends and family from all over Metro Vancouver.

If you’re looking for a new area to discover or want to escape the business of Vancouver, these Langley brunch spots are totally worth the drive.

Best Brunch in Langley

Egg Bomb

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edwina | Toronto Foodie 😛 (@lalaeatsmore)

This to die for eatery specializes in Korean-style egg drop sandwiches that are quite literally “the bomb.” The gigantic breakfast (or all-day) sandwiches come in a variety of flavours, including Italian, avocado-holic, Teriyaki beef, ham & cheese, bacon & double cheese and more. They also have an epic spread of toasts to satisfy any breakfast lover, so you definitely won’t be leaving here hungry.

Location: #301-20300 Fraser Hwy, Langley

Hot & Toasty Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hot &Toasty Cafe (@hotandtoastycafe)

Discover this popular neighbourhood joint whipping up sweet and savoury crepes. Some of the sweet crepe options include caramelized apple, ricotta banana and chocolate strawberry with banana. They also offer an all-day breakfast menu with French toast and their classic breakfast.

Location: 5497 Salt Lane, Langley

Roadrunner Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CoppinTheCravings (@coppinthecravings)

Find this quaint cafe tucked away in a commercial area of Langley. Their menu consists of French toast, pancakes and a vast selection of omelettes. Their benny offerings include the classic benny, smoked salmon benny, chicken benny and farmer sausage benny.

Location: 20475 62 Ave, Langley

Delphi Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samson (@foodbysamson)

Stop by this spot to find some mouthwatering eats. Try their classic Delphi farmers plate, filet o fish benedict, triple pork belly pancakes, mega BLT or fruity French toast. Kick it up a notch by trying their Japanese style Omurice, which is basically omelette rice served with bratwurst.

Location: #100-20121 Willowbrook Drive, Langley

Cravings Coffee & Bakery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cravings Coffee & Bakery (@cravingsbrookswood)

Get your fill of espresso drinks and melt-in-your-mouth baked goods to start your day off on the right foot. They have a variety of delicious muffins, including oatmeal apple, cranberry bran, double chocolate, coconut cream cheese and much more. They’re also known for their “croiffles” which are a combination of two of the best breakfast foods: croissants and waffles.

Location: #114-4061 200 Street, Langley

Cora

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cora Restaurants (@corarestaurants)

This breakfast chain is known for its massive menu and larger-than-life fruit displays. They have lots of sweet and savoury crepes to choose from, as well as French toast, waffles, pancakes, omelettes and eggs benedicts. Can’t decide? Get the best of both worlds with one of their many sweet and salty specials.

Location: 20670 Langley Bypass c104, Langley

So gather your besties and remember to put on some stretchy pants before digging into the best brunch and breakfast eats Langley has to offer.

