If you’re looking for some fun and active play options for your children, check out our list of seven Vancouver playgrounds with in-ground trampolines.

These parks promise hours of bouncing joy for your little ones while providing a great outing for the whole family.

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In-ground trampolines have recently gained popularity at playgrounds, offering a unique and exciting way for kids to bounce and play safely.

These trampolines feature hidden springs beneath a circular frame, providing a springy surface that kids of all ages will love.