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8 Vancouver Playgrounds with In-Ground Trampolines Your Kids will Love

by Pamela J Yau
Updated Apr 28, 2026

If you’re looking for some fun and active play options for your children, check out our list of seven Vancouver playgrounds with in-ground trampolines.

These parks promise hours of bouncing joy for your little ones while providing a great outing for the whole family.

RELATED: The Coolest Playgrounds In Metro Vancouver Always Worth The Drive

In-ground trampolines have recently gained popularity at playgrounds, offering a unique and exciting way for kids to bounce and play safely.

These trampolines feature hidden springs beneath a circular frame, providing a springy surface that kids of all ages will love.

 

Brewers Park Playground

This playground opened up in 2021. The park has been designed to have three distinct areas. Each with its own unique features, and is rich in diversity. The first section is a spacious playing field, while the second boasts tennis and basketball courts. The final area is a grassy expanse that includes a playground and wading pool.

4175 Victoria Dr, Vancouver

Beaconsfield Park Playground

This playground was reopened to the public back in 2021. There are two play elements, one designed for older kids and another for the younger ones who tend to prefer the sand area and embankment slide. Some stand out features are the unique climbing rope dome and the overhead spinner, which has a spherical cage at its center.

3215 Slocan St, Vancouver

Champlain Heights Community Centre Playground

vancouver playgrounds
Photo: @parkboard / X

The playground situated at Champlain Heights Community Centre went through some amazing updates in 2023 and features a play tower, hill slide, in-ground trampoline, net spinner, a water play feature, and plenty of trees for shade.

3350 Maquinna Dr, Vancouver

Douglas Park Playground

 

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This popular area for many kids and kids events and activities comes complete with a huge playground area. There is also a sand pit, in-ground trampoline, a zip line, play houses and as per usual some amazing climbing structures. There are a lot of options to get kids of all ages running off some energy.

801 W 22nd Ave, Vancouver

Rainbow Park


Located in the heart of Downtown Vancouver, this is the first park in Vancouver to be gifted a name by the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations. sθәqәlxenәm ts’exwts’áxwi7, meaning ‘rainbow’.

It is a community gathering spot featuring an impressive playground featuring a 3 story slide, in-ground trampolines, unique climbing spots and also a cafe nearby.

872 Richards St, Vancouver

Winona Park Playground

Winona Park Playground offers a convenient location with easy street parking and a washroom situated right next to the playground. The park boasts an array of engaging features, including swings, slides, an in-ground trampoline, and a climbing play structure. Children can enjoy the spinning climbing net and spring rider, while a sand table provides additional play opportunities. The playground’s surface combines rubber and wood chips for a safe and comfortable play area. Recent upgrades include new seating and picnic tables, enhancing the overall experience for families.

7575 Columbia St, Vancouver

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