The Top Spots To See Cherry Blossoms in Richmond this Spring

Richmond, BC, is known for its picturesque landscapes, diverse culture, and scenic waterfront. But come springtime, the city comes alive with stunning pink and white blooms as cherry blossom trees begin to flower. From neighbourhood parks to city streets, these stunning trees are a beloved sight for residents and visitors alike.

If you’re planning to make this a day trip, you should also check out their annual Cherry Blossom festival taking place on April 7th, 2024 at Garry Point Park from 11am – 4 pm.

Best Areas for Cherry Blossoms in Richmond