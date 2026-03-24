Spring is in the air, and that means the return of one of Richmond’s most picturesque annual events! The Richmond Cherry Blossom Festival is set to take place on Sunday, April 12 at Garry Point Park.

This free festival is a celebration of Japanese culture, cherry blossoms, and community spirit, bringing people together to admire the breathtaking 255 Akebono cherry trees that were donated to the city by the BC Wakayama Kenjin Kai, the Wakayama Prefectural Association.

RELATED: Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival 2026

Richmond Cherry Blossom Festival 2026

Visitors can enjoy a variety of cultural performances, exhibits, and traditional Japanese experiences, including:

The Sakura Tent – Featuring an Ikebana demonstration, and performances by Taiko drummers, folk singers, and dancers.

– Featuring an Ikebana demonstration, and performances by Taiko drummers, folk singers, and dancers. The Hanami Tent – Showcasing calligraphy, bonsai, origami, and a traditional Japanese tea ceremony.

– Showcasing calligraphy, bonsai, origami, and a traditional Japanese tea ceremony. The Chibi-Chan Tent – A fun, interactive space where children can learn the art of origami.

– A fun, interactive space where children can learn the art of origami. Food Trucks & Vendors – Offering a variety of delicious Japanese-inspired dishes that can be enjoyed while relaxing under the beautiful cherry blossoms.

A Celebration of Nature and Culture

The Richmond Cherry Blossom Festival is the perfect way to embrace the beauty of early spring while immersing yourself in Japanese traditions. Whether you’re a nature lover, a foodie, or someone looking to experience something new, this festival has something for everyone.

Mark your calendars and don’t miss out on this breathtaking spring celebration!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: April 12, 2026

📍 Location: Garry Point Park

🎟️ More Info: Richmond Cherry Blossom 2026