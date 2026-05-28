Get ready for one of Vancouver’s most popular trading card events! The West Van Card Show is back at UBC’s Robert H. Lee Alumni Centre on Saturday, June 7 from 11:30am to 4:30pm for a full day of buying, selling, trading, and hanging out with fellow collectors.

With 80+ vendors all in one place, this family-friendly event is packed with Pokémon, One Piece, Magic The Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and tons more. Whether you’re chasing grails, building decks, making trades, or just soaking in the vibe, there’s something here for everyone.

Tickets available are at the door only — $10 cash or $11 credit/debit. Kids 7 and under get in free with a paid adult. The West Van Card Show’s UBC shows are mainly focused on TCGs, while the bigger Shipyards events feature both TCG and sports cards.

For more info, upcoming dates, vendor details, and everything West Van Card Show, check out www.westvancardshow.com. Be sure to drop West Van Card Show a follow on Instagram @west_van_card_show.

Come see why it’s become one of the fastest-growing and most exciting card shows in the Pacific Northwest.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: June 7, 2026

📍 Location: Robert H. Lee Alumni Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: https://www.westvancardshow.com