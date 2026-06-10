35 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (June 12-14)

The weekend is here, which means Metro Vancouver has plenty of things for you to do! The weather is beautiful, FIFA is finally here, and the community is buzzing!

RELATED: 85 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This June

Featured Events

Surrey Soccer Fan Zones

The City of Surrey is launching a series of fan zones across the city for the FIFA World Cup, inviting both visitors and locals to experience a celebration that only Surrey can host. They’ll be popping up all around Surrey from June 11 to July 19 during the tournament, giving you tons of chances to join the community for a watch party.

The opening celebration will be happening on June 12 at Civic Plaza, where you’ll see Canada’s first match on the big screen. Not only that, but there will also be a special appearance from Surrey-born Whitecaps FC midfielder Jeevan Badwal, who has quickly climbed the MLS ranks. Fans can experience a day packed with fun, including family-friendly activities, community exhibitors, food trucks, and a beer garden. Excitingly, the first 250 fans will receive a $10 coupon redeemable at all food and beverage vendors onsite, with even more giveaways available!

📅 Date: June 11 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations in Surrey

🎟️ More Info: Surrey Soccer Fan Zones

Water Bike Spin Classes with Go Easy Water Bikes

With the warm weather finally here, what better way to embrace the summer season than by getting out on the water and experiencing the sunshine in an entirely new light? GoEasy’s Water Bikes is offering a chance for you to float along False Creek and English Bay with Canada’s very first water bike spin class! Packed with fun energy and a great way to get your blood pumping, this first-of-its-kind class is a must-do this summer.

These classes have certified instructors, lightweight equipment, and premium Schiller water bikes provided. They run several times a week at 9:00am, 11:00am, and 1:00pm, and can be booked on both GoEasy’s website or on ClassPass for those of you who already have a subscription. Your credits can also go toward this experience!

For a more relaxed ride, GoEasy also offers plenty of hourly rentals that make this the perfect outing this summer. Fantastic for friends, couples, and those looking for adventure, a ride along the water is the prime spot for chilling, chatting, and basking in the golden hour glow. It’s also super beginner-friendly– the water bikes’ stability means that you’ll stay dry the entire time.

Whether you’re looking to try out GoEasy’s new water bike spin classes or glide along the water during their signature sunset rides, they’ve got something for everybody.

📅 Date: Available all through summer

📍 Location: Vanier Park Boat Launch, Vancouver

🎟️ Book your ride or class: https://www.goeasyvancouver.com/book-now/

The Glades Woodland Garden

With the flowers blooming and the sun shining, there’s one place you’ll definitely want to check out this spring: the reopening of The Glades Woodland Garden in South Surrey! Perfect for families, friends, and couples, this beautiful garden is brimming with spring vibes and gorgeous blossoms.

Spanning 8 acres with over 3500 mature rhododendrons, azaleas, companion plants, and heritage trees, you’re guaranteed to have the most magical walk through one of Metro Vancouver’s must-see spring gardens.

📅 Date: Saturdays & Sundays, May 2 – June 28, 2026

📍 Location: 457 – 172 Street, Surrey

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: surrey.ca/theglades

2026 FIFA World Cup Kicks Off

The FIFA World Cup is officially here in Vancouver! Whether you’re watching the matches live or at a party, it is going to be an exciting time in the city! Check out our full guide here, for all the best FIFA watch parties that are being hosted all over Metro Vancouver.

Here are all the games taking place live at BC Place:

June 13: Australia vs Türkiye

June 18: Canada vs Qatar

June 21: New Zealand vs Egypt

June 24: Switzerland vs Canada

June 26: New Zealand vs Belgium

July 2: TBA

July 7: TBA

Parq Casino Sportsbook Lounge

If there’s anywhere you should be during the FIFA World Cup, it’s Parq Casino. Located just steps from BC Place, Parq Casino brings the excitement of the casino floor with the unrivalled energy of the Sportsbook Lounge. Found on Level 3, the Sportsbook Lounge lets you catch every match on their 50-foot screen, place your bets live, and grab drinks and bites with all your friends. Here, soccer fans from all over the world gather to celebrate the beautiful game.

Once the games are wrapped up, Parq Casino has nonstop entertainment, including a live DJ for three hours after every match at BC Place, daily $6 happy hour from 2:00pm to 6:00pm, a beer garden and a Canada jersey giveaway for every Canada match. Don’t miss the vibes and swing by Parq Casino during the FIFA World Cup.

📍 Location: 39 Smith St., Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Parq Casino

Canada Vs Bosnia Boat Watch Party

Organized by Kasthamandap Events, Watch Party on Water: Canada vs Bosnia kicks off the opening event of their live screening series aboard a private charter boat in Vancouver. Join them on June 12 from 11AM – 3PM as fans come together to watch Canada’s opening game of the FIFA World Cup on the big screen while cruising through Vancouver’s waterfront.

Please note that Watch Party on Water is an unofficial, fan-organized public viewing event. It is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by FIFA or any official tournament organizers.

📅 Date: June 12, 2026

📍 Location: 750 Pacific Blvd

🎟️ More Info: Canada Vs Bosnia Boat Watch Party

Soccer in the Square: 2026 Watch Party at Wesbrook Village, UBC

UBC Properties Trust brings the excitement of the global soccer stage to Wesbrook Village with Soccer in the Square, a free, all-ages outdoor viewing experience. From June 11 to July 19, catch live matches on the big screen at Norman MacKenzie Square, where fans can gather under a shaded tent with picnic seating to cheer on their favourite teams.

📅 Date: June 11 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Wesbrook Village

🎟️ More Info: Soccer in the Square at Wesbrook Village

Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum

Step into Science World to see Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum, presented in partnership with the Province of British Columbia, as it makes its North American debut in Vancouver! From the pitch to the broadcast booth, this exhibition offers a deep dive into the systems and innovations that support the modern game. Guests will explore five core sections: Broadcasting and Media, Intelligent Data, Refereeing and Fair Play, Staging the Game, and the Innovation Lab, exploring how technology enhances preparation, supports decision-making, and contributes to the way matches are played, experienced and analyzed.

📅 Date: May 15 – September 7, 2026

📍 Location: Science World

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum

Canyon Kick-Off at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

Celebrate the world’s biggest game in Vancouver with family-friendly activities and sights throughout the Park. As Vancouver takes centre stage during the world’s biggest soccer tournament, Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is lacing up its boots and joining in the celebration. From June 6 to July 19, the quintessential outdoor destination will come alive with Canyon Kick-Off, an immersive, soccer-themed experience that blends nature and the beautiful game into the perfect match.

📅 Date: June 6 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Canyon Kick-Off at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

FIFA Fan Festival

The FIFA Fan Festival is a free festival hosted within the PNE Grounds at Hastings Park offering food, football activations, watch parties, live entertainment, and premium experiences.

📅 Date: June 11 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: PNE Grounds

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: FIFA Fan Festival

Granville Island Watch Party

Granville Island is hosting watch parties for 94 matches that will be complemented with performances, rotating local food trucks, a craft beer garden and family play zones. There will be outdoor seating for a thousand people and admission is free. Special opening, closing and Canada Day parties featuring additional activities and entertainment are also planned.

📅 Date: June 11 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Granville Island

🎟️ More Info: Granville Island Watch Party

For The Family

Flyover: Believe Chicago

Flyover has just announced the Canadian debut of its newest immersive experience: Believe Chicago. Opening March 12, this event follows successful runs in Chicago and Las Vegas, and offers an award-winning adventure that takes viewers 13,000 ft. in the air. “Believe Chicago creates the thrilling sensation of flight using innovative film, ride motion, mist & scents. The groundbreaking film moves beyond natural landscapes, traditionally showcased in Flyover experiences, and immerses audiences in the pulse of the city through storytelling and multi-sensory sequences,” the press release describes.

📅 Date: Opens March 12, 2026

📍 Location: 201-999 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 3E1

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Flyover: Believe Chicago

River District in Bloom

Celebrate the arrival of spring as River District awakens in bloom with floral art, seasonal gatherings, and special collaborations unfolding throughout the community from March 20 to June 20. Visitors can take in floral displays at River District Town Centre by Fleurs de Villes and window mural artwork by Wkndrs.

📅 Date: March 20 – June 20, 2026

📍 Location: River District Town Centre, 8538 River District Crossing, Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: River District in Bloom

Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

At select Cineplex theatres, you can catch a movie for only $3.99 on Saturdays! These films are all family-friendly and offer a great way to enjoy an affordable night out with friends and family.

📅 Date: Select Saturdays

📍 Location: Various Cineplex theatres

🎟️ More Info: Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

Pipe Mountain Coaster

Zip along the mountains with Revelstoke’s #1 summer attraction: their Pipe Mountain Coaster! This family-friendly ride will take you up to 42 km/hr through the Revelstoke’s verdant sights, up and down and through the trees on this thrilling coaster.

📅 Date: June 5 to June 19, 2026. June 20 to September 7, 2026. September 8 to September 27, 2026.

📍 Location: Revelstoke Mountain Resort

🎟️ More Info: The Pipe Mountain Coaster Booking

Markets

White Rock Circular Fashion Market

The White Rock Circular Fashion Market is back for Summer 2026, bringing a curated mix of vintage fashion, sustainable style, and local creatives to the heart of White Rock. Set in Miramar Village Plaza, this open-air market features a rotating lineup of vendors offering vintage clothing, curated secondhand, handmade goods, and independent brands. Whether you’re hunting for unique pieces, refreshing your wardrobe, or just looking for something fun to do, there’s always something to discover.

📅 Date: June 13 – August 15, 2026

📍 Location: Miramar Village Plaza

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: White Rock Circular Fashion Market

Richmond Night Market 2026

The Richmond Night Market is returning for the 2026 season! This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing with each year.

📅 Date: April 24 – September 20, 2026

📍 Location: 2431 Number 3 Rd, Richmond

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Richmond Night Market 2026

Shipyards Night Market

North Vancouver’s annual Shipyards Night Market is opening again this Spring. Come and admire the beautiful sights of North Vancouver’s waterfront with friends and family while enjoying the best that the local community has to offer. Whether you’re a foodie, a music lover, or just want to have a drink and take in all that North Vancouver has to offer, the Shipyards Night Market will have exactly what you’re looking for.

📅 Date: May 15 – September 11, 2026

📍 Location: The Shipyards

🎟️ More Info: Shipyards Night Market

Junction Public Market 2026

Set to return April 30 is Downtown Vancouver’s Junction Public Market. Located right between Waterfront Station and Canada Place, this market is the perfect place for any passersby looking for a unique shopping and entertainment experience. This year, visitors can expect the very same containers, as well as food trucks, a waterfront patio, and live entertainment. Entry is completely free– you might even stumble across the market while making your way through the city!

📅 Date: April 30 – September 7, 2026. Open Tuesdays through Sundays.

📍 Location: Granville Square

🎟️ More Info: Junction Public Market

Food + Drink Experiences

Surf & Turf Sunday

Sundays just got an upgrade at The Blarney Stone. Join The Blarney Stone for Surf & Turf Sundays — a crave-worthy combo for $24 (before tax) available from 12pm-9pm every Sunday from April 19 to November 29. Think juicy, perfectly cooked steak paired with your seafood favourite, served up in the heart of Gastown. It’s the perfect way to wrap your weekend, or start your week.

📅 Date: April 19 – November 29, 2026

📍 Location: The Blarney Stone

🎟️ More Info: Surf & Turf Sunday

Bon Appétit Festival

On June 13, Granville Island will take on a francophone flair with the first edition of the Bon Appétit Festival, a new event presented by the Société de développement économique de la Colombie-Britannique (SDECB). Hosted at Performance Works, in the heart of one of Vancouver’s most iconic destinations, the festival will offer a full day dedicated to gastronomy, cultural exchange, and the many faces of the francophone world because francophonie is not limited to a single cuisine or culture.

📅 Date: June 13, 2026

📍 Location: Performance Works

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Bon Appétit Festival

The Arts

Vancouver Beatlemania!

From the electrifying Ed Sullivan debut to the soul-stirring Let It Be, The Liverpool 4 takes you on a magical journey through every iconic era of The Beatles’ legendary career. Experience the unforgettable hits live on stage — delivered with the same energy, impeccable musicianship, showmanship, fun, and cheeky humour that made the Fab Four a global sensation.

📅 Date: June 14, 2026

📍 Location: Massey Theatre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Beatlemania!

Bard on the Beach

Bard on the Beach returns for the 2026 this June! Offering a trip through comedy, tragedy, and myth, guests can look forward to bold presentations of timeless stories. This year’s lineup includes The Merry Wives of Windsor, Macbeth, Goblin:Oedipus, and Antigone.

📅 Date: June 9 – September 19, 2026

📍 Location: Vanier Park

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Bard on the Beach

Me & The Forest

Me & The Forest is the latest performance from award-winning experiential theatre company Boca del Lupo. Audiences are invited to connect with nature in an entirely new way in this outdoor co-production, featuring master puppeteers from Korea’s ArtstageSAN. Making its North American debut with 15 shows, Me & The Forest will take the stage at the Vancouver International Children’s Festival from May 29.

📅 Date: May 29 – June 14, 2026

📍 Location: Ron Basford Park Amphitheatre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Me & The Forest

Festivals + Conventions

Italian Day on the Drive

The popular Italian Day festival on Commercial Drive will be back this June! This is one of the city’s most anticipated cultural events, attracting large crowds each year. The festival is known for its vibrant atmosphere. It features an array of activities, performances, and attractions that celebrate the city’s diverse cultural heritage.

📅 Date: June 14, 2026

📍 Location: Commercial Drive

🎟️ More Info: Italian Day On The Drive

Vancouver Game Garden

Join this year’s Vancouver Game Garden event, a public, free-to-attend, all-ages showcase of local independent video games and game-related art. Play game demos, check out cool art, grab some exclusive merch, participate in the stamp rally, and attend talks by talented, B.C.-based indie game developers.

📅 Date: June 13 – 14, 2026

📍 Location: Roundhouse Community Centre

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Game Garden

Portugal Day

Portugal Day is here once again, celebrating culture, community and tradition! You can expect live music, delicious Portuguese food, cultural performances, and so much more.

📅 Date: June 13 – 14, 2026

📍 Location: Portuguese Cultural Centre

🎟️ More Info: Portugal Day

Global Soundscapes Festival

The Vancouver Inter-Cultural Orchestra’s Global Soundscapes Festival is four days filled with classical and world music, offering a rich variety of sounds and rhythms from Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Canada. If you’re a music-lover, this festival is a must-attend.

📅 Date: June 11 – 14, 2026

📍 Location: The Cultch Historic Theatre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Global Soundscapes Festival

Langley Community Day 2026

Back again for another year is Langley Community Day. With 23 of B.C.’s best food trucks, artisan vendors, live entertainment, and a beer garden, this is one festival you’ll never want to leave.

📅 Date: June 13, 2026

📍 Location: Douglas Park

🎟️ More Info: Langley Community Day

Collector Con

Calling all collectors! Collector Con is taking place at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds this June, offering vendor halls, competitions, and tons of programming for those of you who love pop culture. Expect fun for all ages, and tons of comics, toys, games, and more!

📅 Date: June 12 – 13, 2026

📍 Location: Cloverdale Fairgrounds

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Collector Con

Parties

Vancouver Summer Yacht Party Cruise 2026

Step aboard Vancouver’s most iconic party vessel and experience the city like never before — cruising through False Creek, English Bay and the downtown skyline. From day parties to sunset sessions to late-night energy, every cruise delivers a completely different vibe.

📅 Date: June 12 – July 7, 2026

📍 Location: Burrard Queen

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Summer Yacht Party Cruise 2026

Talks

Join St. Andrew’s-Wesley United Church for a profound evening where the wisdom of Indigenous voices fills the sanctuary with ancestral knowledge and cultural richness. This intimate gathering features four respected storytellers bringing forth the threads of tradition, memory, and lived experience that connect past, present, and future.

📅 Date: June 12, 2026

📍 Location: St. Andrew’s-Wesley United Church

🎟️ More Info: The Stories We Tell: An Evening of Indigenous Storytelling

Sports

Get front-row seats to the best adrenaline-pumping games that Metro Vancouver has to offer!

Rotary Ride for Hearing

Taking place on June 14, 2026, the Rotary Ride for Hearing invites cyclists of all abilities to experience Vancouver’s stunning coastline while supporting an important cause. Starting at Spanish Banks West, participants ride along scenic routes that showcase ocean views, sandy beaches, and the North Shore mountains. Riders can choose from a variety of distances, including a longer main route (up to 100km) and a relaxed, family-friendly ride along Spanish Banks. A highlight of the event is the opportunity for main ride participants to cycle through Stanley Park on roads closed to traffic, an experience that offers a unique and uninterrupted ride through one of the city’s most iconic green spaces.

📅 Date: June 14, 2026

📍 Location: Spanish Banks West Parking Lot A

🎟️ More Info: Rotary Ride for Hearing

⚾ Vancouver Canadians

June 9 – 14: Vancouver Canadians vs. Everett Aquasox

📍 Location: Nat Bailey Stadium

🏀 Vancouver Bandits

June 13: Vancouver Bandits vs. Ottawa BlackJacks

📍 Location: Langley Events Centre

And that’s it for the weekend! Whether you’re celebrating the World Cup, hitting up a festival, or trying out some delicious new cuisine, Metro Vancouver always has you covered with fun things to do.

Want even more things to do? Check out our 604 Now Events Calendar to keep your plans looking fresh.