3 Spas Resorts Near Vancouver That Are Perfect For Glamping Getaways

Vancouver’s rainy season is in full swing which means it can be difficult finding fun activities to do. So, why not get outside and indulge in some ultimate relaxation by visiting some spas near Vancouver?

There’s a lot of different spas near Vancouver to choose from, so to help with your search here are 3 spas near Vancouver that you can visit as a day guest!

Willow Stream Spa, Fairmont Pacific Rim

This beautiful spa was named one of the Best Spas in the World by CN Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2015 and it’s easy to see why!

It’s perfectly positioned on the hotel’s 5th floor and has a cozy outside terrace! So, head on up there to sit back, relax and enjoy the views of Vancouver’s beautiful mountains. Give it a try if you’re looking for a quick escape that’s close to home. As a day guest you can enjoy all the spa facilities which includes an infrared sauna, steam room, whirl pool, and three relaxation lounges. If you’re feeling energetic, there’s also a fitness centre on-site.

Price (Day Guest): $79 Monday – Thursday

Note: You’ll need to make a reservation to visit and entry is based on availability.

Scandinave Spa, Whistler

Looking for a peaceful wintery escape? Visit this tranquil spa set in the rustic Lost Lake Forest! The spa experience is based on the ancient Scandinavian tradition of hydrotherapy. This process involves guests visiting the hot and cold pools before resting in one of the many relaxation areas. (Fans of hot pools should also check out the Crazy Creek Resort.)

You’ll need to be willing to stay quiet for the day because guests are encouraged to be silent to find inner stillness and relaxation. But luckily, there’s a lot of different facilities to keep you entertained. Try the eucalyptus steam baths, wood burning sauna, Nordic waterfall, one of the solariums or even indulge in a spot of yoga in the yoga studio.

Price (Day Guest): Sun – Fri $85. Sat $95.

Note: You don’t need to make a reservation to visit any day!

Painted Boat Spa, Sunshine Coast

If you want a full day trip then try this Sunshine Coast spa. It’ll take you about three hours to get there but the views overlooking Pender Harbour are worth it! Visit here for an ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation session in the peaceful Spa Serenity Garden which is nestled among towering conifer trees.

In the garden you can enjoy many features, including a glacial rain shower, a warm saltwater flotation pool, a sauna cave, a hot pool with massaging waterfall and a firepit. A variety of spa packages and treatments are also available to purchase.

Price (Day Guest): $40 per person for a two-hour pass to the Spa Serenity Garden (They currently have a promotion until February 6th offering 15% off Spa Garden access.)

Note: You’ll need to make a reservation at least 24 hours in advance of when you want to go and entry is based on availability.

